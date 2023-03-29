Diversity Menu as the operator of the real laboratory for the future of company catering in a hybrid working environment

Topics and sprints in the “Future Corporate Food” innovation network. (Image source: Fraunhofer IAO)

Stuttgart, March 29, 2023. Working from home, rising energy costs, a shortage of skilled workers, new food trends and growing demands for sustainability are fundamentally changing company catering. The Fraunhofer Institutes IAO, IPA and IBP are therefore inviting companies and other stakeholders, including the community catering company Variety Menu, to the Future Corporate Food innovation network with the aim of developing sustainable concepts and using innovative technologies. As the operator of the company canteen at the Fraunhofer Institute Center in Stuttgart, Variety Menu is an important partner when it comes to developing practical solutions for future company catering.

What about company catering in the hybrid working world? In more than 40 percent of the companies, both the service and the selection and scope of company catering were severely restricted. A quarter works with new supply concepts and five percent had to close their canteen due to the low demand – that was the result of a short survey among the approximately 20 partners of the Office 21® innovation network in April 2022. A small insight, however, into the situation of company catering throughout Germany reflects. There are many reasons for this: working from home and flexible forms of work are changing the utilization cycles of company restaurants and are shifting the need for attractive offers to the home. Individualization and new food trends lead to a higher need for qualification with smaller quantities. The shortage of skilled workers in the kitchen and service requires flexible personnel concepts and rising energy costs require extensive energy management. In order to develop sustainable concepts for company catering in a hybrid working environment, the Stuttgart Fraunhofer Institutes for Industrial Engineering and Organization IAO, for Production Technology and Automation IPA and for Building Physics IBP initiate the innovation network Future Corporate Food. Sustainable concepts are being developed and innovative technologies are being used together with Diversity Menu and other providers of company catering, operators, manufacturers of products, equipment components or food tech. The ideas are tested in parallel in the canteen and cafeteria operated by Diversity Menu at the Fraunhofer Institute Center in Stuttgart, which serves as a real laboratory.

Food connects – learn with and from each other

Prof. Dr. explains why company catering plays an important role for companies, especially in the post-corona world of work. Vanessa Borkmann, head of the Smart Urban Environments team at Fraunhofer IAO: Working in multiple locations gives rise to many options that make good relaxation areas and food concepts important attractors of the office location. Eating together holds a lot of potential in terms of loyalty and innovation within the workforce and thus for the future of companies. The network therefore offers stakeholders from the company catering ecosystem the opportunity to exchange experiences, views and ideas. The bundling of financial and human resources in the association gives all partners a comprehensive knowledge advantage. Through the participating Fraunhofer institutes, the network members always receive new insights into the current and most relevant trends, technologies and concepts in the field of corporate food.

The sprint format constantly produces new results for strategy and practice over the project period of 18 to 24 months, which give the participating companies a competitive advantage. After the completion of each sprint, the focus should be on the future, the social and technological trends and drivers for each topic should be derived and translated into a common vision for the canteen in 2040.

From practice to practice: real laboratory on campus

Since July 2022, Diversity Menu has been operating the company canteen and cafeteria at the Fraunhofer Institute Center in Stuttgart with the “AusZeit” concept. In order to test the solution ideas emerging in the industrial consortium, this is available as an innovation area and real laboratory. As a result, both customers and employees are directly involved in the innovation process. New concepts can be tested and validated directly in live operation.

“The exchange and cooperation with different actors is incredibly important. Together we tackle the challenges, develop new ideas and implement them in a very practical way. As the operator of the on-site canteen, we are of course particularly pleased to be helping to shape the company catering of the future and to actively promote innovations,” emphasizes Heiko Höfer, Managing Director of Diversity Menu.

An information event was held at the Fraunhofer IAO in Stuttgart on March 28 to kick off the innovation network. In addition to the presentation of the planned innovation network and the real laboratory directly on site, current topics and trends were discussed in various sprint workshops, such as smart kitchen, food cultures, health and wellbeing, new operating and business models and a sustainable canteen.

