Futuro Remoto, the diversity of intelligences on display at the Città della Scienza in Naples

Now in its 37th edition, the Futuro Remoto festival returns to the Città della Scienza in Naples from November 21st to 26th and this year it’s about intelligence.

Not (only) of artificial intelligence, as would be expected and as it will actually be, but in general of multiplicity of known intellectual formsfrom the intelligence of plants and animals to that of machines, obviously passing through the human one.

Future and controversies Artificial intelligence beyond human intelligence and humans like ants: OpenAI and the risks of Strong AI by Emanuele Capone 01 March 2023

3 things to see at the Futuro Remoto festival

The festival, organized with the 7 universities of Campania and with the collaboration (among others) of CNR, Infn, Inaf Ingv and ENEA, over time it has become a real hub where the world of research, university and innovation meet and discuss, through a dialogue with a varied audience and hundreds of schools.

This year’s event, with over 1000 researchers and 200 entities involved, 500 live and online events including conferences, debates, exhibitions, interactive workshops and even escape rooms, opened with the talk Intelligences between bodies and machinesa comparison between Barbara Mazzolai, director of the IIT Robotics Laboratory (we met her last May)and Giorgio Vallortigara, professor of the Center for Mind-Brain Sciences of the University of Trento, who discussed the new frontiers of so-called biorobotics.

Among the noteworthy appointments, it is impossible not to mention the conference Future Minds: AI and supercomputing to interpret reality, curated by the National Institute of Nuclear Physics, in which, in an illustrated comic book dialogue, we will be told what supercomputing, quantum computing and artificial intelligence are and how they can support us in understanding the present and imagining future scenarios for complex systems such as molecules, the climate, smart cities. Or even, on November 24ththe dialogue on the intelligences identified by the ancient Greeks (the title is Metis and Logos: feminine versus masculine), in which the contrast between Metis and Prometheus, between animal intelligence and logos, embodied by Athena and Apollo, will be explored in depth, to also understand how male intelligence often contrasts with female intelligence.

Or again, in the long run list of appointments (which can be consulted online at futuroremoto.eu)the meeting is also on November 25th The Shortcut: How Machines Became Intelligent Without Thinking Like Humansedited by the Merc Program of the Southern High School with the support of the Il Mulino publishing house, dedicated to exploring one of the leading themes of recent years, namely that of AI, to understand how to incorporate them into our society without risks and side effects And understand how we got here and the path that awaits us before we can trust these new agents with somewhat alien intelligence.

