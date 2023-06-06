Fuzzing and emulation, cybersecurity and hackers

In an ever-changing world, the cybersecurity landscape is increasingly vast and complex: fuzzing and emulation can help.

The constant expansion of connected devices IoT, each with specific software, amplifies the complexity of the whole. That’s how they are identified important room for improvement and weaknesses of the latter, combined with the need for safe and reliable management. Not only that, the aging of the hardware systems, the consequent obsolescence of the software and the generational change of human resources which leads to the loss of know-how, intensify the challenge. Faced with these realities, human capabilities alone prove insufficient. It is therefore necessary to rely on advanced and automated methods, such as the combination of fuzzing and emulation.

Fuzzing is a testing technique which subjects a software system to unexpected, malformed and random inputs, to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses. “Fuzzing Against the Machine” proves to be a fundamental point of reference in this area, providing the first attempt at systematization and organic collection of information on fuzzing. Thanks to the academic and industrial expertise of the authors, the book offers an in-depth and detailed guide on how to implement fuzzing in a scalable way.

Fuzzing Against the Machine

However, “Fuzzing Against the Machine” doesn’t just explore the security aspect. Combine fuzzing with emulation, i.e. the ability to run programs designed for one system on a different system. This represents a further line of investigation. This technique, born from the passion of gamers to preserve the console gaming experience of the past decades, such as the arcades of the 80s, and the various consoles, today has a vast field of applications.

The authors of the book: Antonio Nappa, PhD and application team leader for Zimperium, and Eduardo Blázquez, Phd student at UC3M Madrid.

On the one hand, emulation is a fundamental tool for the preservation of information assets. In an era where hardware devices age rapidly and become obsolete, it allows to perpetuate the ability to run software created in the past decades. On the other hand, thanks to the advent of tools like Qemuemulation offers the possibility to test any type of software on any architecture, directly from your workstation.

Emulation therefore represents a powerful tool for computer security, but also a method to preserve the technical knowledge of the past. In an industry where access to certain systems used to be limited to universities or large corporations, emulation proves that there are no barriers of time or resources that can prevent the realization of a dream.

“Fuzzing Against the Machine” is worth reading for anyone interested in software security, digital heritage preservation, and strategies for addressing the challenges posed by the growing complexity of the digital landscape

Buy the book