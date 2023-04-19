G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary Exhibition Hong Kong Station G-SHOCK Father Kikuo Ibe Meeting

Japan’s Casio launched the G-SHOCK series of watches in April 1983. It has been 40 years since then. Over the years, it has developed different series in response to different needs, and has become the best choice for sports enthusiasts and fashionistas. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of G-SHOCK, the official exhibition “An Evolution of Toughness” will be held at the F-HALL Studio in Tai Kwun, Central from May 11th to May 14th, taking everyone from the past to the present, and reviewing the history of the brand together classic style. At the same time, Mr. Kikuo Ibe, the father of G-SHOCK, will visit Hong Kong on May 11th and 12th. While meeting with fans, he will also detail the development of G-SHOCK over the years. Friends who are interested in following can make an appointment to register first.

The exhibition is divided into three parts, namely “G-SHOCK Technology Experience Hall”, “G-SHOCK Time Tunnel” and “G-SHOCK 40th Anniversary New Product Exhibition Hall”. You can learn about the background information and research and development history of G-SHOCK; review the development of G-SHOCK in the past 40 years from 1983 to the present; you can also buy a variety of limited models at the venue, including the 40th anniversary limited commemorative “Remaster Black” black soul series, the strap is printed with important models that gather G-SHOCK’s 40-year development history, which is very meaningful. There are 4 different models in the series, including DWE-5657RE-1, which can replace two different classic style bezels, and the popular models GA-2140RE-1A, DW-6640RE-1 and GA-114RE-1A.

In addition, visitors can take photos to make exclusive personal exhibition passes and join as a member of G-SHOCK. There is also a lottery in the exhibition area, and everyone has the opportunity to get a limited souvenir of the 40th anniversary of G-SHOCK. Congratulations to the 40th anniversary of the birth of G-SHOCK!

The father of G-SHOCK – Mr. Kikuo Ibe will also make a special visit to Hong Kong

In order to thank the support of G-SHOCK fans in Hong Kong, the father of G-SHOCK – Mr. Ibe Kikuo will also make a special trip to Hong Kong, and will visit the venue on May 11th and 12th to meet with fans in person and exchange development history and design experience of the year! By making an appointment and registration from now on, you can enter the exhibition for free and meet Mr. Kikuo Ibe.

The father of G-SHOCK – Kikuo Ibe meeting

Date: May 11 (Thursday) to May 12 (Friday), 2023

Time: 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm (two sessions each day)

Registration website (starting on April 21): http://bit.ly/41fCYYR

G-SHOCK “An Evolution of Toughness” Exhibition Details

Date: May 11 (Thursday) to May 12 (Friday), 2023, 3:30pm to 8:00pm

May 13 (Saturday) to May 14 (Sunday), 2023, 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Venue: Hall F, Tai Kwun, 10 Hollywood Road, Central

Registration website: http://bit.ly/3KOJ4tV