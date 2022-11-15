Casio Taiwan adopts the new design model DW-5600SMB-4 of popular elements of Nintendo® (Nintendo) game “Super Mario Bros.”. This limited model combines whimsical design with nostalgic theme to perfectly reproduce the 1980s. The classic game of G-Shock, in which Mario’s “never give up” attitude echoes the challenging spirit of the origin of G-Shock.

G-Shock Introduces New Super Mario Bros. Modelling Table MSRP NT$4,500

G-Shock brings the world of Super Mario Bros. to life with curated design and playful details that will appeal to all generations of Super Mario fans. For example: Mario’s classic red case and bezel are paired with a blue dial that symbolizes the game world stage, and the gold decorative embellishments remind players of gold coins in the game. This time, the DW-5600 model is used as the basis and the square silhouette that is representative of G-Shock is displayed. When the backlight of the watch is turned on, the classic Mario jumping pattern will appear, with the Kuba turtle shell printed on the glass at the bottom of the dial, perfectly reproducing the iconic action in the game. The 8-bit pixel style Mario is printed on the strap like camouflage, and all the fonts on the dial also use 8-bit pixel style to create a 1985 atmosphere.for the recordAfter reading this cooperation, the new model also has a special outer box packaging, and the outer box is printed with the pattern of the game’s boot screen and Mario’s iconic lines “Here We Go !」，DW-5600SMB-4 suggested price NT$4,500.