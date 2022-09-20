Home Technology G2 Esports CEO is taking unpaid leave after recent actions – Gamereactor
Recently, G2 Esports CEO Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez posted a video on Twitter showing him partying at an event for controversial and banned influencer Andrew Tate Celebrating G2 Esports’ 2022 LEC victory. This led to a backlash from the G2 fanbase, with Rodriguez responding on Twitter:“No one can oversee my friendships. I draw the line here. I hang out with anyone I want.

Needless to say, the action was not well represented among G2 fans or its supervisory board, and now Rodriguez has been ordered to take eight weeks off without pay from the team. G2 commented on the matter, stating:

We failed you last night. The actions of our CEO stand in stark contrast to the values ​​and culture that G2 follows and pursues. For this, we sincerely apologize.

“Since our inception, we have worked hard to create a safe and inclusive environment to enjoy esports. These are just one small step in the right direction we need to take as a company. We will continue to do our best every day to improve ourselves and the industry as a whole .

“After internal discussions, Carlos and our supervisory board mutually agreed that he will take eight weeks off as CEO and suspend his earnings during that time.

Rodriguez has since commented on the matter, saying:“G2 is higher than Carlos and always has been. I will do everything in my power to protect this company and my colleagues because it is my unconditional responsibility to them.

