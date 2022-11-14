Home Technology G20, Elon Musk: “We will travel with rockets from one part of the world to the other”
G20, Elon Musk: "We will travel with rockets from one part of the world to the other"

G20, Elon Musk: “We will travel with rockets from one part of the world to the other”
Sitting in the dark, surrounded by candles and wearing a traditional Indonesian batik shirt (which was delivered directly to him by the G20 organizers), Elon Musk offered his vision of the future on the sidelines of the summit taking place in Indonesia. The coolest man in the world joked about “too much work to do”, also considering the new commitment requested by Twitter, of which he became sole director after the acquisition for 44 billion dollars, spoke about transport – underground and air – and Tesla.

It is no coincidence that Indonesia is seeking an agreement with Tesla on the investment in the batteries necessary for Musk’s electric supercars at the launch sites of SpaceX, another company controlled by the entrepreneur. and potentially for Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX to develop a rocket launch site. Musk made no commitment to either, but said Indonesia has an important role to play in the electric vehicle supply chain and that it would make “long-term” sense for SpaceX to have more launch points around the world. .

