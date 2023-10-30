G7, eleven “rules” for safer AI: there is agreement on the international Code of Conduct

Il “Hiroshima Process” on artificial intelligence – started during the G7 which was held last May in Hiroshima – it “concluded” with an agreement between member states on a series of guiding principles and an international code of conduct for companies and organizations that develop advanced AI systems, included the AI ​​generative com ChatGpt, Claude AI e Bard and the so-called “foundation models”, i.e. generic AI models trained on huge amounts of data.

Among these models, for example, there are Gpt-3 e Gpt-4which form the basis for a specific task such as natural language processing by the machines.

The document approved by Italy, France, USA, Japan, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada – i.e. the seven most industrialized nations in the world – provides “a non-exhaustive list” of eleven points which aims to promote safe and reliable AI.

To the code of conduct studied by the G7 you join on a “voluntary” basis.

“Organizations that may adhere to the Code of Conduct – reads the document – may include, among others, entities from academia, civil society, the private sector and/or the public sector”.

“Taking advantage of the opportunities of innovation, organizations should respect the rule of law, human rights, due process, diversity, equity, democracy and human rights protection in design, development and implementation of advanced AI systems”.

The Code of Conduct also asks that organizations not develop advanced AI systems that can weaken democracieswhich may cause harm to individuals or societies, or which “may facilitate terrorism and criminal abuse”, leading to risks to safety, security and the protection of human rights.

The eleven points of the Code of Conduct on AI particularly invite “transparency”. AI developers are being asked to “share information” that helps identify dangerous capabilities – both voluntary and involuntary – of advanced AI systems. We also invite you to find effective methods for distinguish the work of artificial intelligence from that of man. A complicated challenge, which has also been given new impetus by the executive order signed by the American president Joe Biden to limit the risks related to AI.

Both the Code of Conduct approved by the G7 and Biden’s administrative action seek to guide a technology that, according to experts, could one day cause serious damage to society and democracies in the absence of precise rules.

The search for guidelines that can mitigate any risks related to AI is also a priority for Europe – which last summer approved one of the most advanced laws in the world on the subject, AI Act – and for the United Nations.

The Secretary General of the UN himself, Guterresannounced the formation of a new United Nations body which will “gather the necessary expertise” on artificial intelligence and “make it available to the international community”. Guterres also announced the convening of an advisory committee “which will report on possible global AI governance options by 2023”.

Last May, numerous academics, scientists and AI developers – including Sam Altman, the “father” of ChatGpt – they signed a short letter of just twenty-two words which predicts a possible “extinction of man” at the hands of AI in the event that the latter was not appropriately regulated. In that letter, published by Center for AI Safetythe risks linked to an out-of-control AI are compared to those of atomic weapons and pandemics.

In this sense, the name that was given to the work that led to the drafting of the International Code of Conduct on AI, i.e. “Hiroshima Process”, is particularly apt. In fact, many believe that AI is experiencing its own “Oppenheimer moment”: the analogy between those who today develop potentially dangerous AI systems and the physicist who contributed more than anyone to the atomic bomb dropped in August 1945 on Hiroshima (and then on Nagasaki) is evident.

My AI it’s not just a threat. The new wave of generative artificial intelligence, capable of expressing itself like a human being, it will increase productivity and bring economic benefits.

It is no coincidence that the G7 Code of Conduct invites (in point 9) those who develop AI to give priority to all those fields that can solve humanity’s great challenges: the battle against climate change, for example, or the defeat of certain diseases or the improvement of the education system in every part of the world.