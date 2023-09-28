Gabriella Greison: “This is how quantum physics changes our lives”

Gabriella Greison is a quantum physicist, author of historical reconstructions and theatrical monologues on the history of the great protagonists of physics of the modern era. But she is also a theater performer, who now brings hers to the theater Juke Boxing of Physics, a successful format born on TikTok and Instagram. Starting from very famous songs, from Queen and Bowie to Ligabue, he answers humanity’s key questions: is this real life? What time is the end of the world? Is there life on Mars? While waiting for his keynote at the Italian Tech Week, on the morning of September 27th, our conversation this time does not start from music but from cinema. From the biopic Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan, in Italian cinemas from the end of August: the story of how scientific progress bent the atom, serving a purpose that still causes much discussion. The film, between success and reflection, certainly demonstrates that science – in this context quantum physics – has had a decisive role in modern history.

Towards ITW23 The second quantum revolution arrives by Gabriella Greison 18 September 2023

Quantum physics really marked an era, how does the film reconstruct it?

“I have been to the places of this story: Los Alamos, Santa Fe, Princeton for my research because my next book will be a reconstruction of the creation of the two bombs on Japan. However, my story will bring out aspects that this film has not covered at all and which I cannot reveal. The film centers on a character who was not the mastermind of the project: Oppenheimer was a good salesman of science, he knew how to maintain relations with politics, but with the military the bomb was built by others, for example by Enrico Fermi. Nolan has the merit of pushing us to reflect, namely that nuclear energy must become the protagonist again. In his reconstruction, science was used by politics with devastating consequences. Our duty today is to understand how nuclear power can be used as a tool in the fight against climate change, as the alternative to focus on because renewable sources are not sufficient”.

Few people know that much of the technology we use today is based on the laws of quantum physics. Is this why you chose to write your books and monologues, to shed light on the little-told role of the “microscopically small”?

“The first quantum revolution brought innovations that we have in our hands: mobile phones, computers and other practical applications. The second, which we are experiencing today, will bring changes and revolutions that we cannot even imagine. This is why we cannot do without a story that I personally started ten years ago on the birth of this branch of science. Just this year I reach a thousand performances of all my theater shows that I take everywhere: Vienna, Zurich, San Francisco and elsewhere in the world“.

Today we hear about quantum computers, not yet widespread but very promising. Where will we go with artificial intelligence and robots?

“In a new era where computers and robots will be our faithful allies. We must not be afraid because if we reach increasingly sophisticated technologies then we must imagine that they will necessarily be managed by increasingly specialized scientists. He is always the man who controls the machine. In Italy we have the strongest specialists in quantum physics that exist, so much so that as soon as they leave our universities they are stolen from us by everyone. For us, specialists in every application sector of quantum physics should be a feather in our cap.”

Beautiful minds Anna Grassellino, the quantum detective by Eleonora Chioda 05 March 2023

Therefore, young physicists are needed, even if the data underlines the scarcity of technical-scientific profiles in Italy compared to other European countries. What’s missing to get young people excited about STEM?

“The idea that those who graduate in a scientific environment can immediately find work anywhere in the world is not yet clear because in companies and large industries there is a greater need than ever for experts in the new applications of quantum physics. Young people must be encouraged. I do what Marie Curie did at the end of her life: I tour theaters with my shows like she did with schools. I try to stay among them by using their language on social networks. It is for young people that I wrote the latest book entitled GUT! Quantum physics for kids (ed. Gribaudo) but which is actually for all those who consider themselves young and curious to understand the laws of physics. I felt the need to provide clear foundations on this matter through the usual protagonists who accompany me in the shows and with an additional element: my avatar that appears in the various illustrated pages created by the designer Luca Bertelè. At the end of the book we also provided a sort of recognition for the most tenacious, a quantum physicist diploma for those who overcome the different levels of difficulty, as in a sort of game.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

