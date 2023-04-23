Galactic Quest series coming to Paramount+ – – Gamereactor

This may be a bit earlier than many readers’ era, but parodies of Star Trek made their way to movie theaters in the late millennium. It was called Galaxy Quest, and saw a cast of A-listers including Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tim Allen, Sam Rockwell, and more, all starring and teasing Star Wars. Trek’s world.

Now that Paramount’s streaming service, Paramount+, has become the main way to get addicted to all things Star Trek, the production company has decided there’s no better time to bring Galaxy Quest back, as Deadline is now reporting that it’s developing an IP based on that IP for streaming. program.

However, the series seems to be very, very in development, as there is no word on cast, director, release date, or even mention of“There is no concept or writer yet”.

This isn’t the first time Paramount has been forced to launch a Galaxy Quest series, as there was an effort to create a series based on Amazon’s show back in the mid-2010s, before Rickman’s untimely death.