Samsung previously launched a new A-series smartphone in the Indian market, and on March 24, the Samsung Galaxy F14 phone was officially released in India. According to understanding, there are 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB versions available, priced at 12,990 Indian rupees (about HK$1430/NT$5580) and 14,990 Indian rupees (about HK$1650/NT$6440), respectively, and will go on sale on March 30.

First of all, from the design point of view, this mobile phone still adopts a relatively simple style, and the overall look is more fashionable, in line with modern aesthetic art. The power button and volume rocker are distributed on the right side of the phone, and the left side is the SIM card tray. Of course, this device will support 13 5G frequency bands, and the One UI5.0 system based on Android 13 will be pre-installed.

Secondly, we look at the specifications. This phone uses an Exynos 1330 processor, a 6.6-inch LCD screen, a resolution of FHD+, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a 50-megapixel main camera on the rear, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front and a fingerprint scanner on the side. The power reaches 6000mAh, which is still good compared with mainstream mobile phones at present, and supports 25W fast charging.