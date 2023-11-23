Galaxy S21 FE is cheaper with a tariff than without

Looking for a Samsung smartphone with a tariff at an absolute savings price? Then you should take a look at MediaMarkt right now. You can get the Galaxy S21 FE with a 10 GB tariff on the Vodafone network for just 12.99 euros a month. We have calculated all the costs and revealed why the offer is worth it.

Galaxy S21 FE with Vodafone tariff cheap at MediaMarkt

Who cares? Galaxy S21 FE (128 GB) with a contract at an absolute savings price, you shouldn’t miss the current Black Week offer in the MediaMarkt tariff world. You get the Samsung cell phone together with the “Freenet Vodafone green LTE” tariff for just 12,99 Euro per month (view offer at MediaMarkt). There is also a one-off fee of 73.94 euros for additional payment, connection price and shipping. Overall, it’s a really good tariff bargain, as our calculation below shows.

Tariff details at a glance

Tariff: Freenet green LTE Network: Vodafone

10 GB LTE (max. 50 MBit/s) All-net flat SMS costs 19 cents per SMS EU roaming including 24 months contract term, 1 month notice period

Galaxy S21 FE with contract at MediaMarkt: That’s why the offer is worth it

The costs of the tariff bundle at a glance

Basic charge

(monthly)

12,99 Euro

Additional payment

(one-off, at the start of the contract) 29 euros

Connection fee

(one-off, at the start of the contract) 39.99 euros

Shipping

(one-off) 4.95 euros

Total costs after 24 months

(if terminated at the end of the minimum contract term,

monthly and one-off costs added)

385,70 Euro

Device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 399 euros

Effective cost tariff

(Total costs less device values) -13.30 euros

Effective tariff costs per month

-0,55 Euro

According to the idealo price comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128 GB) currently costs at least 399 euros. If you subtract this value from the total cost of the tariff bundle, it becomes clear that it is an absolute Top offer because you pay less for the smartphone with a tariff than if you bought it individually. The only downer is that there is a 5G module built into the smartphone, but the tariff only offers LTE.

If you prefer the o2 network and need an SMS flat rate, you can also get it cheaply from MediaMarkt (view offer at MediaMarkt). You pay 14.99 euros per month for the tariff with 10 GB of data volume and a one-off 64.93 euros for additional payment, connection price and shipping. This results in a Effective price of just 1.07 euros per month.

The invoice with the low price only works if you cancel in time at the end of the minimum contract term. If you forget this, the contract will no longer be extended for another year, but can now be canceled on a monthly basis.

Galaxy S21 FE: Samsung’s smartphone insider tip

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz, which ensures significantly smoother image reproduction. In terms of size, it falls between the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. As a processor it is Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor installed from last year, still an excellent chip with future-proof performance. It also features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. You can find out more about the device in our detailed test of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

