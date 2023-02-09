The Galaxy S23 series will not be officially launched until February 17, but the Galaxy S23 Ultra has recently appeared in the database of the benchmark website Geekbench. When the Galaxy S23 series was released, Samsung specifically mentioned that the new machine uses Qualcomm’s specially customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is more powerful than the regular version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

S23+ has the highest score among the three machines

Compared with the ordinary version of Cortex-X3, the core frequency is 3.2GHz, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is overclocked to 3.36GHz, and the GPU is increased from 680MHz to 719MHz. From the Geekbench 5 running results, it can be seen that the single-core and multi-core scores are both 1,500 and 4,783 points, the Galaxy S23+ is the highest, the single-core score S23 Ultra is better than the S23, the multi-core score is just the opposite, the S23 is higher than the S23 Ultra.

20% behind iPhone 14 Pro

Theoretically, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy should have a better running score than the regular version, but comparing the highest-scoring Galaxy S23+ with the highest-scoring iPhone model, the single-core and multi-core scores are still 21.02% behind the iPhone 14 Pro and 14.86%. About 7 months later, Apple believes that it will release the iPhone 15 series. It can be expected that the A-series Bionic processor will also be updated. The new version is expected to adopt TSMC’s 3nm process technology. The performance is estimated to be improved by 10 to 15%, and the power consumption is expected to be reduced by 35%. .

Source: macrumors