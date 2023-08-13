Galaxy S23 Ultra becomes a real camera hit

The telephoto camera in the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to have a resolution of 50 MP. (Image source: GIGA)

At Samsung, the wheels never stand still. After the successful launch of the new flip and fold phones, the electronics giant is already thinking about the Galaxy S24. With the Ultra model, the same applies as always: big, not messy. The Galaxy S24 Ultra takes a significant step forward in the telephoto camera.

Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The launch was a complete success, and the new folding cell phones even break records. But that doesn’t mean the market leader is resting on its laurels.

Samsung is already looking at the upcoming flagships of the Galaxy S24 series. According to insider reports, Samsung is planning a decent upgrade of the telephoto camera for the Ultra version.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Telephoto camera is said to have a resolution of 50 MP

The telephoto lens Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to offer a resolution of 50 MP, as well-informed insider “Ice Universe” reports on X (formerly Twitter). Compared to the predecessor, that would be a significant leap up. In the Galaxy S23 Ultra already puts an end to the telephoto camera at 10 MP. So Samsung would increase the number of megapixels fivefold.

More megapixels mean in this case more picture details. When zooming, recordings would be made by a telephoto camera with 50 MP sharper results deliver than the recordings of a telephoto camera with 10 MP.

Am triple optical zoom does not seem to change anything. The Galaxy S24 Ultra should not offer more than its predecessor here.

We put the camera in the Galaxy S23 Ultra to the test:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a real endurance runner

Further information on the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still scarce at the moment – for example with regard to the battery capacity. Samsung cannot allow itself to go backwards here, because the predecessor is known to be a real endurance runner. Only one smartphone did better than the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the big battery test.

