Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max? Surprising verdict by Stiftung Warentest

Samsung and Apple are the leading companies in the smartphone industry. But which of the latest top-of-the-line models has the upper hand: the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the iPhone 14 Pro Max? A test comparison by Stiftung Warentest brings a surprising answer – in two ways.

When money is no object, smartphone buyers happily grab the best of the best. For Samsung and Apple this means: Galaxy S23 Ultra or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The question of how the two top smartphones perform in the large comparison by Stiftung Warentest is correspondingly exciting. Can one of the flagships outperform the other? The surprising answer: no.

Stiftung Warentest: Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro are on par

According to the product testers both Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max test winners. The same applies to their smaller sister models (Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro). The bottom line is that all four smartphones received the grade “Good (1.6)” and only differed in nuances (source: Stiftung Warentest).

“Whether display, camera or computing power – the four are are almost equally strong“, explains the Stiftung Warentest.

The Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Plus perform hardly worse, both of which receive the grade “Good (1.7)”. Strange: The regular iPhone 14 cannot be found in the comparison of the Stiftung Warentest.

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 are price-performance winners

More surprising than the tie between Apple and Samsung are the Price-performance winner in a large smartphone comparison: Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34. They would almost steal the show from the winners, according to the flattering conclusion of the product testers. “These mid-range smartphones from Samsung for under 450 euros offer a lot for the money.”

Expressed in grades, the Galaxy A54 received “Good (2.0)” from Stiftung Warentest. The A34 does a little worse (“Good 2.1”).

If you want to spend even less money, the Galaxy A14 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 are good smartphones for just over 200 euros. But bargain hunters also have to make compromises, for example with the camera.

