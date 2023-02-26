In the videos and blog posts uploaded by iFixit, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is used as an example to share its views on the repairability of the S23 series: Compared with the previous generation, the internal structure is more modular, easier to disassemble and repair.

iFixit stated in the article that Samsung has incorporated more considerations in repairability when producing the Galaxy S23 series, which has been greatly improved compared to the Galaxy S22.

We can see from the picture that since the foreigner opened the back cover, the overall shape of iFixit has been revealed. It looks relatively simple, and the arrangement of the four lenses in the upper left corner is very regular. The main board on the right is covered with a large number of shields to prevent the cables from falling off due to collisions, and has good protection performance. Samsung still has sufficient stacking materials in this regard.

In fact, Samsung has readjusted the internal structure since the Galaxy A14 5G, and each component is more independent. The advantage of this modular design is that it is easier to disassemble and repair during the later maintenance process. This operation is very interesting. Big thumbs up to Samsung engineers.

In addition, the internal components of the Galaxy S23 series often have helpful legends and buttons that can guide users to reassemble if necessary.

