The Galaxy S23 was only released on Presented February 1, 2023 and meanwhile there are some good tariff deals for the new Samsung flagship. At Curved you can get the smartphone in the 128 GB version with the “Free M Boost” tariff in the o2 network for just 44,99 Euro Basic fee per month (view offer at Curved). In addition, there are 5.99 euros for additional payment and shipping. are included 40 GB data volume as well as one Allnet and SMS flat rate. You can also increase the tariff up to 10 devices at the same time to use. Our calculation below shows why this offer is a great bargain.



Tariff details at a glance

Tarif: Free M Boost

Network: o2

40 GB 5G data volume (max. 300 MBit/s)

5G data volume (max. 300 MBit/s) Allnet and SMS flat rate

EU-Roaming inklusive

Connect function: tariff can be used on up to 10 devices at the same time

24 months minimum term, 1 month notice period

Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract with Curved: That’s why the offer is worth it

Costs at a glance

Basic charge

(monthly) 44,99 Euro additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 1 Euro connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) free Shipping

(once) 4,99 Euro Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added) 1.085,75 Euro device value

(current online best price according to idealo.de) 759 Euro effective cost tariff

Euro effective cost tariff

(total cost minus device value and bonuses) 326,75 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 13,61 Euro

The Galaxy S23 with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs at least 759 euros. If you subtract this value from the total cost of the tariff over the period of 24 months, it becomes clear that you are here effectively only 13.41 euros per month pays. So you get the very potent tariff at an absolute top price.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year as before, but can be canceled monthly.

For whom is the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract worthwhile?

This is a good offer for anyone who would like to own a high-end smartphone with the S23 and can use a contract with a lot of data volume.

The S23 scores particularly well with its bright 120-Hzdisplay and an improved processor with 8 CPU cores and 3,36 GHz clock frequency and 8 GB of RAM. The display resolution makes mobile gamers’ hearts beat faster and 8K-capable video recording rounds off the overall package.

You can find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S23 in our hands-on video:

