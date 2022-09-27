Home Technology Galaxy S3 / Note 2 rejuvenation, Android 13 can be played ten years ago-ePrice.HK
Technology

Galaxy S3 / Note 2 rejuvenation, Android 13 can be played ten years ago-ePrice.HK

by admin
Galaxy S3 / Note 2 rejuvenation, Android 13 can be played ten years ago-ePrice.HK

The Galaxy S3 and Galaxy Note 2 were released in May and August 2012, respectively, and are 10 years old. Unless some collectors or very nostalgic users, both of these phones may have been sold or recycled. Unexpectedly, in September 2022, these two classic old machines can use the latest Android 13 system.

Ten years old machine with new system

It recently appeared in the XDA forums, an unofficial version of LineageOS 20 specifically for the Galaxy S3 and Note 2. First of all, aside from the fact that the system is still in the early stage of development, and many functions are not yet available, both phones use the configuration of 10 years ago. For example, the S3 has only 1GB RAM and 16GB storage, and the Note 2 can only have 2GB RAM and 64GB storage at most. The latest version of the system will certainly not be able to be used normally as a normal mobile phone.

LineageOS 20 is in its infancy

At the beginning of this year, LineageOS 19 based on Android 12 was officially launched. At present, LineageOS 20 based on AOSP version of Android 13 is still in its early stage, and developers are still actively developing it. Basic functions such as NFC, Bluetooth voice calling, and SD card have not been opened. Other features will be added at a later date by developer effort. If you still have a Galaxy S3 or Note 2 at home, you might as well pay attention to the development of LineageOS, or the two phones can be seen again later.

See also  The Ministry of Infrastructure launches the first technological hub for the mobility of the disabled

0927-4b.jpg

Source: androidpolice

You may also like

Vittoria Zanetti is the startup that brought poke...

Vittoria Zanetti is the startup that brought poke...

“MELTY BLOOD: Genre LUMINA” 1st Anniversary – Decided...

Mission accomplished: the NASA probe hits the asteroid

Some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users...

Bending Spoons announced funding of 340 million

FSP FSP’s latest three case products, silent, gorgeous,...

Bending Spoons announced a record $ 340 million...

2D classic reproduction!The 40 levels of the “Mario...

Elections are not won on social media

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy