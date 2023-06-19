Galaxy Tab S9 promotional image leaked, confirming that there are 3 models to choose from

After the Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic were exposed one after another, the official promotional images of the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet, which will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked conference at the end of July, have just leaked online.

The selection of three tablet models can be confirmed from the leaked promotional images. The Galaxy Tab S9 series will have at least 3 tablets, namely Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, and they will all support the S-Pen stylus function. Earlier, foreign media found that the Galaxy Tab S9+ and Ultra appeared on the TUV Rheinland certification website, while the database of the benchmark website Geekbench pointed out that the tablet will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

IP67 dustproof and waterproof

The body of the entire Galaxy Tab S9 series will have an IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating. As for other specifications, configurations and prices, there is no relevant information yet, and interested netizens may have to wait a little longer.

