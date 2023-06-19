Galaxy Week: Samsung offers at Media Markt & Saturn

PR / Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy Week will take place again at Media Markt and Saturn until June 25, 2023

As part of the Samsung campaign, you can get smartphones, headphones, tablets and more up to 37 percent cheaper

Click here for the Samsung offers at Media Markt* and Saturn*.

until 25. June 2023 you have the chance to tap great Samsung offers at Media Markt* and Saturn*. Because the Samsung Galaxy Week is currently being held there again. That means for you that you up to 37 percent discount on popular smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and more from Samsung!

So if you need a new mobile phone or a laptop and want to save a lot, you will Samsung Galaxy Week You are guaranteed to find the right offer at Media Markt* and Saturn*. Would you like a little foretaste? Here is a list of our ten favorites:

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

