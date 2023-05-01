Home » Galaxy Z Flip5 Design Leaked, 3.4-inch secondary screen is extremely eye-catching-ePrice.HK
Galaxy Z Flip5 Design Leaked, 3.4-inch secondary screen is extremely eye-catching-ePrice.HK

Galaxy Z Flip5 Design Leaked, 3.4-inch secondary screen is extremely eye-catching-ePrice.HK

A few days ago, we shared the body design of the Galaxy Z Fold5, thanks to @OnLeaks, we can even see the body design of the Galaxy Z Flip5 in advance. Earlier, it was pointed out that this clamshell folding machine will appear at the second Galaxy Unpacked conference this year at the end of July, and it is expected to be available in August.

Secondary screen size increased

The body design of the Galaxy Z Flip5 has changed. The most obvious is that the size of the secondary screen on the outside has become larger. From a small piece next to the camera lens in the past, it will occupy about 80% of the space in the upper half of the case in the new phone, and the shape of the screen It is also somewhat similar to the computer folder icon. It is reported that the size of the secondary screen will be increased from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches of Galaxy Z Flip5. In addition to message prompts, date and time, widgets, self-timer and battery percentage, it is estimated that the larger secondary screen will provide more functions and possibility.

The thinning of the fuselage depends on the drop-shaped hinge

The design style of the fuselage has not changed much. The main screen of Galaxy Z Flip5 is said to remain 6.7 inches, and the size of the fuselage has been slightly reduced from 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm in the previous generation to 165 x 71.8 x 6.7mm. Related to the brand-new drop-shaped hinge position, the new technology can make the screen fit without gaps in the middle, and it will also reduce the screen creases that are annoying.

0501-3b.jpg

0501-3d.jpg

0501-3c.jpg

Source: phonearena

