Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 may be released as early as July

by admin
Samsung will release the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 folding screen phones to the market earlier than expected. The official date has not yet been announced. From some clues, Samsung will launch the new folding screen about a month earlier.

It is reported that Samsung plans to mass produce the hinges of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 in early June. Generally speaking, Samsung does not start producing hinges until the end of June. Due to the advance production time of the hinge, Revegnus broke the news that Samsung plans to launch new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 folding screen products by the end of July.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 uses a hinge that allows the phone to fold completely flat without creating a small gap between the phone’s “half” screens. New designs for hinges may take more time to manufacture.

According to the news, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (SM-F946U) is equipped with a 6.2-inch external screen, a 120Hz Super AMOLED internal screen, a rear 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel lens, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, battery capacity 4400mAh; may not have S Pen slot, but it is compatible with S Pen Fold Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (SM-F731U) is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, equipped with a 3.4-inch secondary screen with an aspect ratio of 1:1.038 and a nearly square shape. Users can interact with notifications, quick settings and widgets without opening the phone. Also doubles as a better camera viewfinder.

Samsung’s new generation of folding screen products apply new touch screen technology, all use water drop hinges, and the waterproof level is IPX8.

