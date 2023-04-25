Home » Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5 in advance? Samsung Unpacked will be held sooner than expected
Technology

Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5 in advance? Samsung Unpacked will be held sooner than expected

by admin
Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5 in advance? Samsung Unpacked will be held sooner than expected

Unfortunately, it seems that this year Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold 5 will not have big news compared to their predecessors, the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 4. Around the two Korean foldables, however, a certain expectation has coagulated on the part of the fans , which fortunately they may have to wait less than expected for a reveal of upcoming Samsung smartphones.

A leak from the Korean portal iNews24, in fact, explains that Samsung could anticipate the Unpacked event of presentation of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 of about a month. The latter, in fact, should not be held in the first half of August, as has become tradition, but by the end of July. Last year, for comparison, Samsung presented the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 the August 10th.

Not only that: even the location in which the presentation of the two smartphones will be held will be unusual. Usually, in fact, the Korean giant holds its events in the United States or in Barcelona, ​​Spain: this time around, however, it seems that theUnpacked will be held in Busanin South Korea, the “motherland” of Samsung smartphones.

The reason for this change would be simple: Busan has applied to the World Expo 2030, the periodic event which, for example, was held in 2015 in Milan. Samsung would be among the companies interested in proposing the candidacy of the Korean city over those of its main rivals, among which we have the Russian capital Moscow, the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the Saudi one of Riyadh and also the Italian capital Rome.

See also  WhatsApp fined 5 million by the Irish Commission

A second rumor, this time reported by GizmoChina, finally reveals the dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which will measure 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.1mm when unfolded and 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm when closed. This means that the measurements of the foldable they will be almost identical to those of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, with a reduction of 0.2 mm on all three dimensions. In terms of weight, however, the new generation foldable will weigh 254 grams, nine less of the 263 of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

You may also like

The mobile version of the suspenseful adventure game...

Verizon Business, Zero Trust Security Supporting Siemens

Take a photo with Link! “The Legend of...

This building block is more fun LIAN LI...

Mobile work – home office – telework

【Event registration】Cambridge Audio x KEF fully presents: The...

cURL: Security Warning! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

3 Hong Kong SoSIM + universal card upgrade...

E-scooter tender in Vienna becomes a boomerang for...

List of iPadOS 17 supported models will eliminate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy