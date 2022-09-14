Are you chasing Korean dramas? Then you must be familiar with the Samsung Galaxy Z series of folding machines. After all, they are too memorable in terms of appearance, and who owns the two models, Z Flip and Z Fold, I think they will have their own personalities. Z Fold allows handsome and capable characters to take it, and Z Flip often appears in the hands of cute characters who are super smart, Omo! Both handsome and cute! So did you buy it? Before actually buying it, it is inevitable to think deeply, right, such as the loss rate of the hardware on the folding and the compatibility of the software, and I unconsciously extend in my heart “I want to change the folding machine, but…” All kinds of small entanglements, Well, many of the highlights of the new Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 launched by Samsung this year are aimed at your entanglement. Today, I have sorted out seven frequently asked questions about folding machines to answer!

Asked about the Galaxy Z Flip4

Let’s start with the Galaxy Z Flip4. Starting from the first generation of Galaxy Z Flip in 2020, the heart of the orange has been held tightly. According to the list of my favorite mobile phones for many years, the fourth generation of this year has launched Glacier Blue, Elf purple, starry night gray and cloud powder are four colors. I told you to choose blue. This blue fully expresses the combination of eccentricity and temperament. If you did not choose the main color, fairy purple, you must look at blue, it is too beautiful. !

The best thing about the Galaxy Z Flip4 body is that it can be put into small waste bags and pockets.

Compared with the previous generation, the matte material is very soft and does not stick to fingerprints. This generation has a metal frame around it, which has become more square in terms of vision and touch, but the body of the folding machine is still a screen. This time, the Galaxy Z Flip4 screen has more durable?

Q1. I want to change to Z Flip4, but I heard that the crease is obvious and the number of bending times is limited?

This is not the first time that folding phones have appeared, and the market development is relatively mature, especially the hinge design and flexible panel technology. This generation of Galaxy Z Flip4 uses a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen.

The foldable glass (UTG) technology has been improved. If it is estimated that it can be folded 200,000 times, the average service life of a mobile phone is 5 years, and it can be folded about 100 times a day, 100 times!In use, I will not deliberately fold it a few times less, but fold it there to relieve the pressure, but the durability really depends on personal usage habits.

As for the crease, the Galaxy Z Flip4 hinge is thinner than the previous generation, which indirectly makes the crease less obvious. From the touch of your fingers, you can feel it is smoother than the previous generation. When using the mobile phone, you will probably look directly at the mobile phone. If you stare at the middle You can definitely see the creases, but I actually swipe the community, listen to songs, check the Internet, and my own feeling is “have seen it or not”, and gradually I don’t care about the creases~ The screen supports 1-120Hz Dynamic and smooth display, can automatically adjust the update rate and battery life, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4nm) processor, with its powerful computing performance, let us multi-purpose in this small space, the body’s The long size is also suitable for split screen use. It can do two things at the same time. Now there are more and more third-party apps that support the interface of the folding machine!

Q2. I want to use Z Flip4, but is the cover screen easy to use?

On the Galaxy Z Flip4, in addition to the opened main screen, there is also a cover screen. At first, it was difficult to imagine what this small 1.9-inch Super AMOLED screen could bring me.

This time, in addition to supporting the 60Hz update rate, it also added several useful widgets. It also allows you to add specific widgets to make this small screen make the most of it. I want to know that the Oppas are having lunch now. Is the military service over, put a little Seoul time to remind yourself

You don’t need to open your phone when you see messages every day or when someone calls

As for more complex operations, the cover screen will be linked to the main screen, and when you open it, the action will continue seamlessly. Do you think the cover screen is like this? No, it’s still a great helper for taking pictures!

Q3. I want to use the Galaxy Z Flip4, but is it good for taking pictures?

The Galaxy Z Flip4 dual main lens camera specifications are 12 million pixels super wide-angle and 12 million pixels wide-angle lens, and the front lens is 10 million pixels. In addition, the selfie preview of the cover screen of this generation is no longer limited by the horizontal screen!Double tap on the screen to switch to the straight lens screen, it is said that this is the result of all the women of the folding machine knocking the bowl together

In addition to the complete composition, this generation can switch the portrait mode directly on the cover screen. In addition to the feature of folding, we can place it anywhere, and then we can take pictures with five fingers. This is an artifact for taking pictures by yourself, no need for a tripod I brought it~ In other words, the function of taking pictures in Biwu, not only the main lens can be used, but also the selfie lens!

In addition, both the main lens and the front lens can be automatically framed for photography, with a maximum distance of 5 meters and a maximum focus of 10 people. You can directly see the actual photo performance. Our Linzy will demonstrate!

Shooting in portrait mode, the depth of field transition of the main lens is natural, and the skin color performance of the portrait is also very flattering. It belongs to the Korean photo route▼

If the main lens is used to shoot landscapes, the colors will be cooler and cooler, with a sense of freshness and ambience ▼

As for the wide-angle view of the surroundings, it will feel a little stretched and extended, but it will not be distorted

In fact, the actual shooting of the crossroads in the night shot still brings a sense of clarity. The color of the sky has been brightened a little, and the structure of the building is clear but slightly oily.

Taking a selfie in a studio with no lights on, the overall performance is quite amazing, the facial features are clear and naturally brightened, but remember not to shake your hands when shooting

On the whole, using the Galaxy Z Flip4 can meet the needs of daily shooting, especially for girls who want to take good-looking photos and want to send them to the community. The camera that can shoot straight out is really ideal! So, the last question about the Galaxy Z Flip4 is~

Q4. I want to use the Galaxy ZFlip4, but is the battery life enough?

I think Samsung really took the previous battery life to heart. The battery capacity has been increased from 3300mAh in the previous generation to 3700mAh. Daily use includes swiping social platforms, interspersed chats, watching Reels videos, etc., and use 6-8 in a day. When I get home in an hour, I will have about 30% left on average. In fact, it will not make people anxious about electricity.

The above are four frequently asked questions about the Galaxy Z Flip4. If you are hesitating to buy the previous generation or this generation of the Galaxy Z Flip4, the improvement in battery life alone is worth choosing the Galaxy Z Flip4! There is also a new processor that brings a smoother multi-tasking experience. Seeing the cover screen update of the complete composition also solves the troubles of girls taking pictures. The next three doubts we turn to Galaxy Z Fold4

Q5. I want to use the Galaxy Z Fold4, but it seems very heavy?

This time, the Galaxy Z Fold4 is available in three colors: cedar green, phantom black, and misty gold. The main color is cedar green, which is green with gray-black tones, and the color is full of mystery!

Let’s talk about this time the whole feel has been improved again. The main reason is that it relies on the new hinge structure design, which directly affects the thickness of the fuselage. You may say, “Wait a minute, other brands have made thinner folding machines!” Then I will also Please wait a moment, if you care about multi-angle hovering, that is, you can stop at any angle when folded. Compared with the two, only the Galaxy Z Fold4 can do it. There is no right or wrong. Hover so I can take a photo or browse to enrich the camera angle

The weight has also dropped from 271g of the previous generation to 263g. After the weight and thickness are optimized, the 6.2-inch cover screen is more suitable for one-handed operation!For back and forth messages and swiping web pages, it is similar to a normal-sized mobile phone, and there is no feeling of unstable counterweight on the long body

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold4 also narrows the inner screen frame and increases the screen ratio. When it comes to the inner screen, does anyone raise their hand and ask?

Q6. I want to use Z Fold4, but the screen ratio of the inner page is very special?

Z Fold4 is a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a maximum update rate of 120Hz. Compared with the previous generation, the crease is smoother, and it is almost invisible to read directly. As for the screen ratio of the inner page, it is very special… Well, very special, but easy to use Ai!This time, the interface One UI 4 is combined with the Android 12L system designed for large size. Some apps will be automatically adjusted to fit the screen ratio, making the overall vision better.

Some apps can set the display ratio. When the display ratio is 4:3, it is more convenient for the fingers to move left and right, and the tiger’s mouth does not need to be wide. Considering the real use situation, it is a little thoughtful ~ If you need to take notes at any time, Dangdang! The Galaxy Z Fold4 and the S Pen Pro directly turn into a notebook. The pen holder is solidly held, and it is smooth and easy to write. I secretly said that I feel that there is a taste of the Note in the past. It can satisfy the multi-tasking hero of the Galaxy Z Fold4, which is also the Snapdragon 8. + Gen 1 (4nm) processor!

I mean, did you just find out that there is actually a lens on the screen? The Galaxy Z Fold4 adopts the under-screen lens technology 2.0, which is more invisible than the previous generation, realizing the immersion brought by the super full screen, but does the Galaxy Z Fold4 take good pictures?

Q7. I want to use the Z Fold4, but is it enough to take pictures while emphasizing multitasking?

The Galaxy Z Fold4 has a total of 5 lenses. At the press conference, everyone was very excited. Wow, it has been upgraded to an S-series camera. Three main lenses, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 50-megapixel wide-angle (OIS), and 10-megapixel Pixel 3x optical zoom telephoto lens (up to 30x zoom, OIS)

Flip over and the cover shot is 10 million pixels

The lens under the screen is 4 million pixels

Check out photos of Linzy’s demonstration! Also use the portrait mode to take pictures first, the depth of field effect is natural, and there is no broken image on the edges of the characters, but unlike the Galaxy Z Flip4, the overall color is more saturated ▼

Use it to take pictures of the scenery, the color rendering performance is also very amazing, the whole park has become super vitality ▼

As for the wide angle, neither the left car nor the right street light will be seriously deformed ▼

30x zoom performance, you can still easily identify the information on the street signs in the photos ▼

When shooting at night, the overall noise suppression effect is good, the building structure is preserved, and the exposure performance is naturally average▼

Use the cover lens to take selfies outdoors, the face is slightly brightened but not too deliberate, if you go out at night to take pictures, no problem! ▼

So how is the battery life of the Galaxy Z Fold4?Its battery capacity remains the same as the previous generation’s 4400mAh. In normal use, you almost always use the cover screen to reply to messages and swipe to the community. When you commute, you will open the inner page to watch YouTube videos. In the middle of work, you will have a one-hour video conference. It is used for about 6-8 hours a day, and the average remaining power is 10%-15% when you get home

in conclusion

To briefly summarize the two folding machines, the Galaxy Z Flip4 maintains a certain degree of camera performance under the light of the appearance. For users who want to carry it every day, it is an extremely beautiful and city-like little cutie that can be used up and folded up. , stuffed into a girl’s small waste bag, the shock that feels so beautiful in her heart is hard to replace

As for the lighter and thinner Galaxy Z Fold4, it was easy to touch, and now it is more suitable for one-handed holding. The optimization of the UI interface makes the sense of multi-tasking more dependent, and the combination of the pen adds to the advantage of writing notes; both folding machines reach IPX8 The waterproof level is the only folding machine with waterproof function on the market. If you want to change to the new Galaxy Z series, remember to take a 6-month free trial of Microsoft One Drive officially provided by Samsung, and a 4-month free experience of YouTube Premium, take it! Take it all!

If you are switching between systems, the official website of Samsung folding machine is super cute. There is a complete and free “cross-system LINE data transfer service” on the entire page. I laughed when I saw it. Welcome to my big Android kingdom. It was only two weeks ago. A Cancer girl in the upstairs office asked us if we could buy Z Flip4~ What color is beautiful? Mikan nodded like smashing garlic, blue and purple are cute, the girl rushed into the store and brought out the fairy purple, and now she is using it happily, the money has not disappeared, it has just turned into what you like <3