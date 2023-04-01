Recently, the US version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 folding screen phones appeared on the Geekbench benchmark website.

Judging from the running data, both devices will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is the same processor platform as the Galaxy S23 series. Compared with the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy has slightly increased the frequency of the CPU and GPU cores, and the performance has been improved.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (SM-F946U) scored 2014 points in the single-core test and 5022 points in the multi-core test in the Geekbench 6 test. The test unit comes with 12GB of RAM and runs Android 13.

The latest rendering of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is exposed, further narrowing the folding gap

In addition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 uses a 6.2-inch external screen + 120Hz Super AMOLED internal screen design. The rear is equipped with a three-mirror configuration of 50 million + 12 million + 10 million pixels. The phone has a built-in 4400mAh battery. The phone may not have a built-in S Pen slot, but it will be compatible with the S Pen Fold Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (SM-F731U) scored 2030 in single-core and 5213 in multi-core in the Geekbench 6 test. The test unit comes with 8GB of RAM and runs Android 13.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders exposed, there are two secondary screens, one large and one thin

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 uses a 3.4-inch secondary screen, and the larger external screen allows users to interact with notifications, widgets, and more without opening the phone. The selfie is also more convenient as a viewfinder.

It is expected that Samsung’s new generation of folding screen mobile phones will be released in August, and will introduce new touch screen technology, water drop hinges, IPX8 waterproof and other technologies.