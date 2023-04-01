Home Technology Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 run out of points, do you think this is enough?
Technology

Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 run out of points, do you think this is enough?

by admin
Galaxy Z Fold5 and Flip5 run out of points, do you think this is enough?

Recently, the US version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 folding screen phones appeared on the Geekbench benchmark website.

Judging from the running data, both devices will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is the same processor platform as the Galaxy S23 series. Compared with the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy has slightly increased the frequency of the CPU and GPU cores, and the performance has been improved.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (SM-F946U) scored 2014 points in the single-core test and 5022 points in the multi-core test in the Geekbench 6 test. The test unit comes with 12GB of RAM and runs Android 13.

The latest rendering of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is exposed, further narrowing the folding gap

In addition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 uses a 6.2-inch external screen + 120Hz Super AMOLED internal screen design. The rear is equipped with a three-mirror configuration of 50 million + 12 million + 10 million pixels. The phone has a built-in 4400mAh battery. The phone may not have a built-in S Pen slot, but it will be compatible with the S Pen Fold Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 (SM-F731U) scored 2030 in single-core and 5213 in multi-core in the Geekbench 6 test. The test unit comes with 8GB of RAM and runs Android 13.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders exposed, there are two secondary screens, one large and one thin

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 uses a 3.4-inch secondary screen, and the larger external screen allows users to interact with notifications, widgets, and more without opening the phone. The selfie is also more convenient as a viewfinder.

See also  Google Pixel 7 coming out next week!It will be unlocked with facial recognition

It is expected that Samsung’s new generation of folding screen mobile phones will be released in August, and will introduce new touch screen technology, water drop hinges, IPX8 waterproof and other technologies.

You may also like

Firefox Parent Company Establishes AI Startup Mozilla.ai to...

States must act, not just judge

Monarchs and ministers are of one mind! The...

Get the Nintendo Switch OLED now in the...

ARK: Survival Ascended Remastered Coming to PC, PS5...

Twitter Blue: All information about the subscription for...

Cheap mobile phone contracts in April 23

Watch fair in Geneva: the main novelties

AI: Researchers urge US agency to freeze GPT-4...

The new version of Microsoft Teams between AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy