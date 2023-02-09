Home Technology Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Classics Are Officially Coming to Nintendo Switch Online
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance Classics Are Officially Coming to Nintendo Switch Online

After the Famicom and Super Nintendo, another classic Nintendo game machine, the Game Boy, has also been officially added to the Nintendo Switch Online members’ play list. You can also play “Tetris” and “Super Mario Land 2” on the Switch console. : Six Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Dream Island, Gargoyle’s Quest, Game & Watch Gallery 3, Metroid 2: The Return of Samus, Kirby, and more What’s more, there will be screen filters, which can visually imitate “reproduce the classic feeling” and “display on a small screen”, and even some games will support two-player mode (local and online).

If you subscribe to the NSO plan with expansion packs, you can “expand” games to the successor Game Boy Advance, including “Mario Kart Advance”, “The Legend of Zelda: The Incredible Hat”, “Mario and Luigi RPG”, the multiplayer battle mode has also been upgraded to 4 players. Nintendo also announced that it will add more GB/GBA games, including Zelda, “Fire Emblem”, “Metroid Fusion” and so on.

