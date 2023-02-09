Home Technology Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online
Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games coming to Nintendo Switch Online

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

It started with Nintendo Entertainment System games and then we moved on to the SNES and then some Nintendo 64 games started joining the lineup for those who had the Nintendo Switch Online and its expansion pack upgrades, so there’s been speculation as to whether another library of classic consoles is next . It turns out that we’re actually moving games from platform to platform, and they’re all handhelds.

Because the Game Boy is now part of a regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and Game Boy Advance games can be enjoyed if you have the Nintendo Switch Online+ expansion pack. Both libraries will continue to grow as usual over time, but these are the Game Boy games currently available:

  • Alone in the Dark: A New Nightmare
  • Game & Watch Gallery 3
  • gargoyle quest
  • Kirby’s Dreamland
  • Super Mario Land 2: 6 Coins
  • Tetris
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
  • Metroid II: Return of Samus
  • wario land 3

We also know that these titles will be the first ones added later:

  • Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Roll
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Oracle of Ages
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Oracle of Seasons
  • Pokémon: The Trading Card Game

These can all be played with regular Game Boy filters or what looks like a Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Color filter.

As far as the Game Boy Advance games included in the Nintendo Switch Online+ expansion pack are concerned, these are the games that were available from the start:

  • Kuru Kuru Kurulin
  • Mario Kart: Super Speedway
  • Mario & Luigi: A Superstar Saga
  • Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Mini Caps
  • WarioWare， Inc.：Mega Microgames！
Then these will come later:

  • Fire Emblem
  • F-Zero: Max Speed
  • golden sun
  • Kirby and the Magic Mirror
  • Metroid Fusion

What do you think of the options so far, and which games are still missing?

