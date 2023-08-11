Game Center Apple glitch resolved: THIS issue has been resolved

Have you recently had problems with Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud -Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud or iWork Collaboration? Apple just announced an outage for these services and the notification of their resolution. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always frustrating when a service you’re trying to use isn’t working. In order to be able to better assess whether it is due to a local problem or to Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to notify users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork Collaboration Reported anomaly! details of the issue

On 08/08/2023, 7:30 p.m. there was a problem with the Apple services Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes , iCloud personal relay, iCloud account and sign-in, iCloud backup, iCloud bookmarks and tabs, iCloud keychain, iCloud storage upgrades, iCloud web apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud and iWork collaboration. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 08/11/2023, 02:37 a.m. and lasted until 08/08/2023, 20:40 p.m. A total of 21 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.2 hours.

The impact of the disruption on users of Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account, and Sign-in, iCloud backup, iCloud bookmarks and tabs, iCloud keychain, iCloud storage upgrades, iCloud web apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork collaboration are described below according to Apple listed:

“Users encountered a problem with the service listed above. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Problems?

Another Apple glitch giving you trouble or need more specific information? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact the Apple support staff with your individual problem. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Game Center?

The Apple “Game Center” service enables you to discover and play games on your Apple devices and to compete with friends. Game Center lets you download games, unlock achievements, track high scores, and compete with other players. You can invite your friends to play games together or create challenging leaderboards.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 08/11/2023. +++

