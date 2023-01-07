Even though modern games are developing rapidly in all aspects of technology, many players still have a soft spot for old-generation game-related collections, and are even willing to spend a lot of money for it. As one of Nintendo’s most classic consoles in the 90s, all kinds of N64-related consoles and games often become fantastic items in the eyes of collectors, with high prices whether in physical retro stores or online auctions. However, according to a retro game collector, he recently dug up treasures at a family’s yard sale and bought a complete set of classic Nintendo console N64 and a large number of games for only $40.

In order to find relatively cheap or rare retro game products, many European and American collectors often come to some small yard or garage auctions for treasure hunting. Whether reselling or purely collecting, these gamers come to home auctions like these to find the best deals on used retro gaming merchandise, and in some cases, they find unexpected finds on such occasions. And a collector named FireSpin_Gaming recently shared on TikTok a treasure he dug up in a yard auction.

@firespin_gaming It’s like 2010 in here #retro #retrogames #nintendo #yardsale #yardsalefinds #retrocommunity #gamehunting #gamecollection #reseller #reselling #resellingcommunity ♬ original sound – FireSpin_Gaming

In this TikTok video, which has surpassed 100,000 views, FireSpin_Gaming documents his treasure-digging process at a yard auction and how he found a super-priced N64 game and console collection combination. This amazing collection includes multiple N64 controllers in a variety of colors, as well as tons of classic game cartridges. While the condition of these game cartridges is somewhat variable, they do contain some of the most critically acclaimed titles of the N64 console’s life cycle, such as the original Super Smash Bros., Tony Hawk Extreme Skate 2, “Pokémon Arena”, “Super Mario 64”, “Donkey Kong 64”, “007 Goldeneye”, “NFL Blitz”, etc. In the end, FireSpin_Gaming took home the entire collection for just $40.

In the video, the player can hear FireSpin_Gaming quite surprised that such a complete and large collection has not been bought by anyone. After all, the cartridges of the original Super Smash Bros. can sell for between $20 and $60 on eBay, so the $40 set is certainly an unimaginable feat for collectors. price.

If it is outside of this yard sale, it is of course not easy to buy such a complete collection of N64 consoles, handles and game cartridges, and it may even cost hundreds of dollars for it. A larger number of collectors are required to bid together. On the bright side, if you just want to relive these classic games launched on the N64 console instead of collecting them, then players don’t have to spend a lot of money to buy the original N64 console, but only need to use the game provided by the Nintendo Switch console. The NSO premium subscription service can play a large number of N64 classic games on this modern console, and the two works of “007 Golden Eye” and “Pokémon Arena” are currently confirmed to be added this year.