When Sony put its name into a VR hat more than six years ago, it was in the infancy of the current technology format.Enthusiasm is high in some areas, and skepticism is almost as high in others, so in those“seeing the light”Draw a line between those who see PSVR as a gimmick and those who mostly see PSVR as a gimmick, and would rather see the resources that Sony dedicates its time to developing games for the tablet. In that era, you could impress people with relatively little because the technology could contribute a completely different physicality and scale than before. And because it does work, it seems like there’s more to it than you might think.

In 2023, things are a little different, as skepticism and enthusiasm are not on the same level. VR has become so commonplace that few now doubt that it actually works and can offer something a little different, but instead, many will still say the technology is still too clunky and headsets too expensive. It’s widely believed that VR is a slightly exotic niche in gaming that’s unlikely to go mainstream.

It’s not the most grateful market, having to ship nearly £530/€600 for accessories – especially given the global economic situation. Rumors of PS VR2 production being adjusted to half of original plans (which Sony denied, however) didn’t help, nor did a relatively quiet marketing campaign, with only a handful of first-party announced games reminiscent of the defunct PS Vita .

But rather than dwell on the market similarities between the two machines, I’d rather stay optimistic and focus on another similarity: the superior quality they both possess over their predecessors. In many ways, PSVR is half the solution. The headset itself is comfortable and well-designed, but the connection is an often messy mess of wires that can push even the most patient gamers to the brink of madness. The tracking is flawed, and then there’s the hopelessly dated Move controllers, which do their part to make developers and gameplay alike nervous – the headset’s best gaming is controlled by a reliable DualShock 4, This is no coincidence.

PS VR2, on the other hand, is a somewhat cohesive product. It’s comfortable, easy to hook up and set up, the new controllers are fantastic, new features like eye-tracking and haptic feedback in the headset itself are fantastic, and then the vastly improved specs make for a nice, clean image.

As I mentioned in my preview, comfort is no small factor when it comes to VR headsets. For example, the weight distribution of the Quest 1 is uneven, which can cause neck pain during prolonged play. The PS VR2 is a very comfortable headset. no doubt. The weight is well distributed and there are good options for adjusting its position on the front and back of the head – which should also be an advantage for users who wear glasses – you can adjust the IPD and then the material that makes contact with the head is soft and comfortable. I’m also excited about the included in-ear headphones that connect to the headphones. Once they’re snapped in, they blend in naturally, and their short cord ensures they don’t get in the way while you’re playing. If you prefer to use your own headphones, that’s also an option, but there are reports that not all are equally suitable. However, we must also approach the elephant in the room: the rope. Is it troublesome? No, I don’t think so, but I do notice it and sometimes have to move it to avoid straining myself. Of course, wireless headphones are the coolest thing, but if the power cord means better picture and lower latency, then I can finally live with that trade-off.

Another point where PS VR2 is powerful is in settings. The headset plugs into the front of the PS5 using the aforementioned power cord. Then it’s just a matter of turning on the console and headphones and an incredibly easy setup. The PS VR2 has inside-out tracking, so to my delight, there are no cameras to set up. This part has been one of the big Achilles heels of high-end headsets like Index’s and Vive’s because it’s gotten so good I have to paint my living room with cameras. VR is already a form of gaming that is demanding on consumers both economically and spatially, so the consoleization that PS VR2 brings is very welcome. That’s something the Quest can do, too, but as far as I know, the PS VR2 is the first high-end headset that really makes it easy — for example, it automatically scans a room. I’d even go so far as to say that the setup is downright foolproof, and I can only applaud that as a welcome development.

Comfort and ease of setup are certainly a good start, but it would be a waste of energy if the actual gaming experience isn’t good. The PS VR2 is equipped with an OLED screen with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 per eye and a 110-degree field of view. The latter can’t match the Index’s 130 degrees, but it’s still reasonable, and overall the specs, and of course the PS5, produce a nice looking image. There may still be a hint of screen door effect, but it’s minimal.

While the graphics are great, it’s the PS5’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that set the gaming experience apart from the competition. In particular, adding haptic feedback to the headset itself increases immersion, as vibrations from the charging Thunderjaw in Horizon Call of the Mountain move from your hand to your head. Over time, it might become the sensation you’re used to, but for now it’s an exciting addition. Another exciting new addition is eye tracking. I haven’t tried a game that uses it extensively, but I can say it works pretty well, and I’m looking forward to seeing how games like The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR take advantage of this feature.

We can’t talk about the gaming experience without getting into the new controller. Move controllers are finally dead, replaced by some ergonomically sound controllers with intuitive and up-to-date button layouts. Of the VR controllers I’ve used, they’re as good as the best, getting instructions for the features above. They are also well tracked. A few times I managed to confuse the system – for example, this often happens when crossing hands – but this is not common, considering the many climbing sequences of games like Horizon Call of the Mountain in particular expose the challenges of tracking, That’s actually impressive. I estimate battery life to be around five hours, which is acceptable but not flashy. That’s mitigated by the fact that extended gaming sessions are rare in VR, but instead, you can’t charge the controller while playing.

As you can probably infer from the above, I’m pretty excited about Sony’s new VR headset. It might not be as solid as the Index, like the field of view could be wider, but great comfort, easy setup, good image quality, great controllers and exciting new features like eye tracking and the headset itself The tactile feedback that helps make it a very successful piece of hardware. The question now is how far Sony will go to support PS VR2 with a unique title, as we haven’t heard much yet. This sort of thing obviously needs a huge installed base to be viable, but in a somewhat paradoxical way, we know that system sellers of expensive niche products like this need to reach all but the most passionate of us.

But I support PS VR2, I really am. Because it’s an exciting product that has reignited my interest in VR, I sincerely hope Sony leads the way with games that really showcase the capabilities of the headset. After all, they can start with Astro Bot: Rescue Mission 2. Of course I’m ready.