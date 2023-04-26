Game Masterpiece “GTA 6” Legend Take Two will be officially released on 17/5

Since the game masterpiece “Grand Theft Auto V” was launched in September 2013, it has spanned 3 game console generations and has sold more than 175 million units. It is one of the best-selling video games in the world. Players who are waiting for the new episode of “Grand Theft Auto 6” have good news. There is news from the game industry that Take Two, the parent company of the game developer Rockstar Games, will make an official announcement in mid-May.

Recent news from the game industry indicates that Take Two plans to announce the latest news of “GTA 6” at the investor conference held on May 17; however, the leaker @mnm345 expects that the developer RockstarGames will be the first to disclose some game information beforehand. Tez2, a whistleblower who often leaks information from Rockstar Games, recently pointed out that the summer update of “GTA Online”, which is expected to be launched in September and October this year, will include a preview of “GTA 6”, and the game will eventually be launched under the name of “GTA VI”.

According to previous large-scale information leaks, “GTA 6” will use the fictional city of Vice City as the game stage. It is said that there may be a female character Lucia as one of the protagonists in the game. If true, it will be the first time since the series was launched.

Source of information and pictures: gsmarena

latest videos