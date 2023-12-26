Game of the Year 2023: Best Family Games – Gamereactor

Top 5 Family-Friendly Video Games of the Year

The die-hard Soulsborne enjoyers of the world may scoff at the term “family gaming,” but it’s important to remember that there are gamers of all ages in the world, and at the end of the day, all every gamer wants to do is have fun. Without further ado, here are our top family games from the past year.

5. Bluey: Video Games

Outright Games has carved out a bit of a niche for itself in producing some fun adventures for families based on some famous IPs. We’ve seen Jumanji games, Transformers games, and now cartoon superstar Bluey has his own video game. Filled with collectibles to keep you coming back even after you’ve completed the story, and mini-games to play again and again, Bluey: The Videogame has a lot to offer young families. Additionally, parents can get in on the action, too, as a co-op mode for up to four players lets you take on the role of any of Bluey’s family members, including voiceovers from the show’s cast.

4. Sonic Superstar

This new take on the classic Sonic formula once again gets the whole family involved, as you can play as Sonic, Knuckles, Tails and more. You’ll travel through interesting areas in this 2D platformer that’s sure to appeal to older fans of the series and is a great introduction to newer speedsters. With level variety, and new gameplay mechanics centered around Sonic Gems, Sonic Superstars feels like a step in the right direction for the beloved franchise after a shaky few years.

3. Pikmin 4

After ten years, we finally get a new Pikmin game in Pikmin 4, and we have to say the game is incredibly easy to pick up, especially for new fans. Rescue puppy Oatchi is a great help, and the fact that you can have a friend to go on the adventure with also says a lot. Pikmin 4 is a great game in its own right, but especially as a family game, it’s easy to pick up and play, has incredible depth in its quest areas, Dandori Battles, etc., and its design is just adorable, You can get lost in this miniature world.

2. Super Mario Bros. Miracle

The Mario Renaissance has officially arrived. After the success of Super Mario Bros. Movie and Super Mario Bros. Miracle, it feels like our favorite plumber is officially back. Super Mario Bros. Miracle is not only one of the best platformers out there, but it feels like it’s perfect for a family audience by allowing up to four players to cooperate (with no way to knock each other off the platform). Additionally, there are some easier-to-play characters like Nabbit and Yoshis, which means that even if you’re not the most skilled platformer, you can still get by on the weird and wacky gameplay introduced in Super Mario Bros. Miracle Lots of fun. The only downside is that you can’t transform into an elephant, sadly.

1. Disney’s Island of Illusion

For Disney’s 100th anniversary, we get a classic animated adventure that feels like it was ripped from the animation library. Mickey, Goofy, Donald Duck and Minnie find themselves on Monos Island. They look forward to a picnic, but are soon told that they are actually here to save the island and its people by tracing the Book of Knowledge that protects the island. With fun platforming, great visuals, exciting boss battles, and more, Disney Illusion Island may not get the overwhelming praise that some of the other entries on this list do, but it’s sure to appeal to any family who picks it up. Here’s our list. What do you think? Are there any games we missed? let us know!