Game of the year? That’s what the first tests say about Diablo IV

Diablo IV may be the most coveted game of the year – but is it the best? The first tests are already online and speak a clear language.

Image: Blizzard

As the saying goes: Good things take time. In this case, it took a whopping eleven years before Diablo 3 finally got a successor. From June 6, everyone can decide for themselves whether the wait was worth it. Then the game will be released for PC and consoles. However, the first critics have already been able to express their opinions.

In the international reviews, Diablo IV performs excellently. Depending on the platform, the game has 88 (PC) to 92 points (Xbox Series X) on the comparison platform Metacritic. Around 80 reviews have already been submitted. Few titles this year have a better Metascore. Among others The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Resident Evil 4.

With Windows Central, even the top rating is unpacked. “In short, Diablo 4 could be Blizzard’s best game ever, and that’s a really tough legacy to live up to,” the conclusion reads. The storytelling, the atmospheric game world, exciting combat mechanics and the technically flawless performance without bugs are particularly emphasized. The latter has been a rarity in recent months.

Similar words are also found by the German colleagues at Gamestar. “Damn close to perfection” is the title of the game magazine. Also, fans shouldn’t worry about Diablo IV feeling too much like an MMO. Despite the shared world, you were alone most of the time and many social elements can simply be hidden if you wish. However, Gamestar has not given a final rating because they want to wait for the in-game shop first.

