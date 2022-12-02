Microsoft just announced a new round of games coming in the middle of this month, and it’s a pretty strong lineup we’ve got to look forward to.

The big draws, of course, are LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Hello Neighbor 2 and Rick and Morty creator Justin Rowland’s High on Life. However, there are more highlights to come, and we also want to pay homage to the Game of the Year edition released by Hot Wheels.

Check out the full list below to see what’s coming and when:

Eastward （Cloud， Xbox， and PC） – Today

The Walking Dead: The Final Season （Cloud， Xbox， and PC） – Today

Totally Reliable Delivery Service （PC） – 今天

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 6

Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 6

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 8

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8th

High on Life (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 13

Potion Craft (Xbox and PC) – December 13

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 15

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 15

In keeping with tradition, there are additional perks, including perks, cloud gaming with touch control support, and more, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

In the end, many games were also removed from the service. If you plan to play these, make sure you do so before December 15th. However, if you want to keep any Game Pass, until then, you can get up to 20% off thanks to your Game Pass subscription.