Microsoft just announced a new round of games coming in the middle of this month, and it’s a pretty strong lineup we’ve got to look forward to.
The big draws, of course, are LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Hello Neighbor 2 and Rick and Morty creator Justin Rowland’s High on Life. However, there are more highlights to come, and we also want to pay homage to the Game of the Year edition released by Hot Wheels.
Check out the full list below to see what’s coming and when:
- Eastward （Cloud， Xbox， and PC） – Today
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season （Cloud， Xbox， and PC） – Today
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service （PC） – 今天
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 6
- Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 6
- Chained Echoes (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 8
- Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) – December 8th
- High on Life (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 13
- Potion Craft (Xbox and PC) – December 13
- Hot Wheels Unleashed: Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 15
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) – December 15
In keeping with tradition, there are additional perks, including perks, cloud gaming with touch control support, and more, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.
In the end, many games were also removed from the service. If you plan to play these, make sure you do so before December 15th. However, if you want to keep any Game Pass, until then, you can get up to 20% off thanks to your Game Pass subscription.
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Breathedge (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Dragon Quest XI： Echoes of an Elusive Age（雲、Xbox 和 PC）
- Firewatch (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Lake (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Neoverse （Cloud and Xbox）
- Race with Ryan (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
- Rory McIlroy PGA Tour （Xbox） EA Play
- Transformers: Battlegrounds (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)