Game Pass July Lineup: GTA V Returns, Exciting New Additions, and Beloved Titles to Leave

Title: Exciting July Game Pass Lineup Revealed, Including Grand Theft Auto V’s Return

As we dive into the month of July, gamers have been eagerly anticipating the new titles arriving on Game Pass. Microsoft has now unveiled the impressive lineup for the coming weeks, and fans are in for a treat.

The biggest headline is undoubtedly the return of the hugely popular Grand Theft Auto V to Game Pass. Players can now enjoy the action-packed crime adventure once again on both cloud and console platforms. This highly anticipated addition has been met with excitement and anticipation from the gaming community.

But that’s not all – there’s more to look forward to. Game Pass subscribers can also gear up for Capcom’s thrilling dinosaur shooter, Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, which will be available on cloud, PC, and consoles starting today. Additionally, Double Fine’s often-forgotten gem will be making a comeback, making it a must-play title for fans.

To keep the excitement going, Microsoft has announced a lineup of games to be rolled out in the coming days. On July 6th, gamers can dive into the world of McPixel 3 on cloud, PC, and console. On July 11th, Common’hood will be available on all three platforms, along with Insurgency: Sandstorm exclusively for PC players.

As the month progresses, Game Pass members can mark their calendars for Exoprimal on July 14th, followed by the arrival of Techtonica (Game Preview) and The Cave on July 18th, which will be accessible on cloud and consoles.

However, there is a downside to the unveiling of new games, as the Game Pass lineup bids farewell to some beloved titles on July 15th. Exo One, Paw Patrol: The Movie Adventure City Calls, and Spelunky 2 will be departing the service after providing countless hours of entertainment to subscribers on cloud, PC, and consoles.

Gamers are advised to make the most of these titles before they leave the platform and take advantage of the opportunity to explore the exciting new additions on Game Pass in the days to come.

Overall, Microsoft has once again demonstrated its commitment to offering an impressive array of games on Game Pass, catering to the diverse tastes of its subscribers. With the return of Grand Theft Auto V, along with other thrilling titles, July promises to be an exciting month for gamers subscribed to the service.

