In 2020, Unreal Engine 5 will be unveiled together, and it will become NVIDIA’s display of 4K quality real-time light and shadow tracing, as well as “Black Myth: Wukong” with DLSS technology. Officially launched in summer.

Game science confirms that “Black Myth: Wukong” built on Unreal Engine 5 will be officially launched in the summer of 2024

Game Science also announced the latest promotional video of “Black Myth: Wukong”, but it is currently confirmed that it will be officially launched in the summer of 2024. Obviously, it will take some time to conduct relevant tests before it can successfully enter Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One series, and Xbox Series X|S platform.

In the previous promotional video, it can be seen that “Black Myth: Wukong” presents realistic 3D scenes and more natural character hair performance effects, while EPIC Games previously emphasized that Unreal Engine 5 will be able to correspond to more realistic 3D image rendering effects, and Corresponding to a more realistic vision of light and shadow refraction, artificial intelligence is also used to automatically assist in the production of 3D scenes, allowing more developers to create games with an open world architecture.

In addition, through the built-in character and animation toolset, developers will be able to create 3D character content faster and directly apply it to the game scene. At the same time, the operation interface and workflow will be optimized, thereby reducing the overall production cost. time. In the sound part, it also cooperates with the system design called MetaSounds, so that the sound content can be combined with the rendered image to present a more realistic sound field effect.

However, it will still take some time for games announced to be built with Unreal Engine 5 to enter the market. At present, “Black Myth: Wukong” will not be officially launched until the summer of 2024, and it was previously confirmed by CD Projekt Red that it will be based on Unreal Engine. 5 game engine to create the “Witcher” series of new works, the release time has not yet been determined.

