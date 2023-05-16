Game Sir T4k Kaleidoscope – – Gamereactor

With the DualSense Edge, Xbox Elite, and many other high-end controllers on the market these days, it’s easy to forget about budget accessories. However, with GameSir’s T4k Kaleid gaming controller, we’re seeing that a controller doesn’t necessarily need to break the bank to give you a solid gaming experience.

Looking at its design, the GameSir T4k Kaleid’s looks will immediately appeal to some, and perhaps put off others. It sports that fun look that shows off the controller’s internals and makes you feel like you can watch the device work as you play it. Personally, I’m a fan of this design, so I can only praise it on the GameSir T4k Kaleid. The RGB lighting that pops up when the controller is plugged in is also nice. You can customize these lights through buttons on the controller or through apps available for download in the Windows Store.

Design-wise, there isn’t much to discuss in terms of looks. The buttons are sleek and black, and I’d say the only thing that knocks it off is the simple plastic look of its case, which isn’t explained by the feel of much of the controller’s exterior, which is pretty basic. Again, you get what you pay for here, and for a budget controller, there’s a lot to like about the GameSir T4k Kaleid.

Here is an ad:

It feels great to hold on the back, and no matter how sweaty I get holding the controller, I can’t see it slipping out of my hand. The great feel also carries over to the levers, triggers, and bumpers, which all have a satisfying click and feel great to press. I wish I could say the same about the face buttons, but oddly enough, even though they’re usually the buttons you press the most while gaming, I can’t help but feel like they’re getting worn out over prolonged gaming sessions. Again, you’re not investing heavily in the GameSir T4k Kaleid, but I can’t shake the feeling that the face buttons feel a little flimsy.

When it comes to the feel of the controller, it’s also fairly lightweight. This does help with motion controls if you’re using it on the Switch, if GameSir’s website is to be believed, but like the design, it feels like it’s a feature that comes down to personal preference. Obviously, no one is asking for a 10-ton controller, but a little weight usually feels good. I wouldn’t say it makes the controller look cheap, since that’s one of its main selling points. This is an affordable controller that really pays you back.

In addition to being able to control the flash on the GameSir T4k Kaleid, you also have anti-drift technology on your joystick, Hall Effect analog triggers, the ability to switch to one-touch mode, the aforementioned motion controls, and more. You might notice that many of these features appear to be specific to the Nintendo Switch, which would be a fair observation. You can only use the capture button when using the GameSir T4k Kaleid with the Switch, so even though the controller is compatible with PCs and other consoles, there may be a target audience here.

Here is an ad:

Overall, the GameSir T4k Kaleid isn’t the perfect budget controller, but you do get a lot of features and solid accessories to spend on it. At £35, you shouldn’t expect DualSense Edge-level features and functionality, but the GameSir T4k Kaleid proves to be responsive enough and has a good enough design and feel to stand out from the competition. If you’re looking for an extra controller and really don’t want to spend the money on a regular Xbox or PS5 controller, or if you want a Switch accessory, the GameSir T4k Kaleid might be for you.