Game Source Entertainment Announces Pre-Order Bonus DLC for Moving Out 2: ‘Moving Tiantuan F4’

Game Source Entertainment (GSE) has announced that the highly anticipated cooperative moving simulation game “Moving Out 2” will be published by Team17 and co-developed by SMG Studio and Devm Game. The Asian version of the game is scheduled to launch on August 15 for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 platforms.

To celebrate the release, GSE has introduced a pre-order bonus DLC called “The FARTastic Four Pack.” Players who pre-order the Nintendo Switch, PS4, or PS5 versions of the game will receive this DLC content for free.

“The FARTastic Four Pack” includes four elite employees from the “Handling Day Group F4 Combination Package.” These skilled movers, named Chum, Bastion, Hootacris, and Cera Tops, will join the Smooth Moves team and showcase their exceptional handling skills.

Let’s get to know the members of the moving group F4:

– Bastion: When not making furniture disappear into thin air, Bastion enjoys collecting shiny objects and roasting marshmallows. His impeccable handling skills allow him to navigate even the narrowest corridors and tightest corners without damaging any items.

– Cera Tops: Despite his intimidating horns and strength, Cera Tops has a kind heart and a passion for moving. His handling skills have been honed over millions of years, ensuring a successful moving experience.

– Chum: Former host of the underwater cooking show “Take a Bite,” Chum is a culinary expert with a special focus on seafood recipes. His expertise and enthusiasm transfer seamlessly to his new job at Smooth Moves.

– Hootacris: Nicknamed Hoots, this young and intelligent member of the team excels at evaluating the best handling strategies and guiding players through challenges. His night vision ability is an additional asset.

“Moving Out 2” is a cooperative moving simulation game that supports 1 to 4 players online and offline. Players can connect across platforms for a seamless gaming experience. The game will be available in English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, and Russian.

Game Source Entertainment will be publishing “Moving Out 2” in Japan and Asia. It is set to be released with a suggested selling price of HK$278 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and HK$358 for the Nintendo Switch.

Get ready for an exciting and hilarious moving adventure with “Moving Out 2” and don’t miss out on the pre-order bonus DLC, “The FARTastic Four Pack”!

(Note: © SMG Studio PTY Ltd & DEVM Games, published under license by TEAM17 Digital Limited. Published by Fireshine Games. “Fireshine Games” is a trademark of Sold Out Sales & Marketing Limited. Licensed to and published by Game Source Entertainment in Japan and Asia.)

