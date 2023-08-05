Game Source Entertainment Announces Pre-Order Offer for ‘Moving Out 2’ Asian Version with DLC Content

Team17’s popular cooperative moving simulation game, “Moving Out 2,” is gaining popularity among players on the PC platform. Developed by SMG Studio and DevmGame, the game is also set to be released on other platforms such as the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5.

Game Source Entertainment (GSE), a game publisher based in Hong Kong, has announced that the Asian version of “Moving Out 2” is scheduled to launch on August 15, 2023. To celebrate the upcoming release, GSE is offering a limited-time pre-order promotion. Players who pre-order the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5 versions of the game will receive the DLC content called “The FARTastic 4 pack.”

In this DLC pack, players will gain access to four elite employees who have exceptional handling skills. These employees, named Chum, Bastion, Hootacris, and Cera Tops, will join the Smooth Moves team, making it even stronger and helping players overcome challenging obstacles throughout the game.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the new characters:

– Bastion: When Bastion is not making furniture disappear in smoke, he enjoys collecting shiny objects and roasting marshmallows. Bastion’s passion for moving allows him to skillfully navigate through narrow corridors and corners without causing any damage.

Likes: sulfur, hot sauce

Dislikes: fearless dragons

– Cera Tops: Despite his intimidating horns and strength, Cera Tops has a kind heart that is even bigger than a Tyrannosaurus. In addition to his long arms, Cera Tops has honed his handling skills over millions of years, ensuring that players can always rely on him.

Likes: museums, hanging plants

Dislikes: shooting stars, hats

– Chum: Formerly the host of the underwater cooking show Take a Bite, Chum’s culinary skills are unmatched, especially when it comes to seafood recipes. Bringing his expertise to his new job at Smooth Moves, Chum is a valuable asset to the team.

Likes: swimming at the beach, surfing

Dislikes: the internet, soup

– Hootacris (Hoots): Despite being young, Hoots is incredibly intelligent and capable of evaluating the best handling strategies for any task. His night vision ability also comes in handy during challenging situations.

Likes: mice, reading

Dislikes: daylight saving time, talkative parrots

