I really shouldn’t be writing this article. I shouldn’t even think about it. Because we all know how bad it usually is. Resident Evil, Doom, Warcraft, Max Payne, Need for Speed, Far Cry, Rampage, Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, House of the Dead, Halo, Assassin’s Creed, Uncharted….Many great games have been altered over the years Make it into a movie or a TV show, and everything about those adaptations sucks. everything.

But amid all this mess of poor adaptations made by people with zero passion and knowledge of the source material, there is one gleaming exception. The Last of Us. The HBO Max series has captivated the entire world and is the first live-action video game adaptation to truly respect, celebrate and respect the source material, but instead fills in and expands on the game’s story into something more. Below, we at Gamereactor have envisioned many different TV adaptations, and we hope to be treated with the same respect, responsiveness, well-crafted and lovingly handled as Naughty Dog’s stunning 2013 game.

Call of Duty

SEAL Team 6, SEALs, terminal rosters, lines, choices…there are so many TV series based on real war stories and wonderfully decorated images of the ultimate Special Forces soldier, if any game fits into this type of series it’s Activision main cash cow. We’d love to see Price, Ghost, Tavish, Mason, and Frank Woods portray people at war for decades in several different storylines.

Red Dead Redemption

There’s no doubt that Rockstar has two great stories to tell in their ambitious western, and fans are hungry for more. At Gameactor, we love the work we put into the world, the mythology, the characters, and the setting of the two games that make up the era in American history. Westerns generally do very well in the form of movies and TV shows. In a dream world, we’d like to see a multibillion-dollar project drenched in production quality, tobacco-chewing and dirty gunslingers, with a script written or at least partially written by Dan Houser himself.

Killzone

imagine. . . A tense thriller about how the war between the ISA and Helghan escalates, with political tensions rising, negotiations breaking down, arrogance, pride and loyalty mixed with war scenes from Killzone 2. Of course, this will be expensive. It would have cost a lot just to make the designs and all the costumes, not to mention the scale and scope that had to be adjusted, but we can always dream.

The Walking Dead

Deep down, we’d all just want to forget about AMC’s TV adaptation of Kirkman’s brilliant comic book and start over, all over again. In this case, we’d definitely prefer The Walking Dead TV series to be based on Telltale’s fantastic game and the characters of Lee, Clem, Krista, Omid, Ben and Kam Nai and their difficult journey through a zombie-infested America . We wanted tighter, better portraits of characters like those seen in The Last of Us, more respectful of the source material, more drama, feel and meaning, not Rick Grimes ) standing in the same miserable clearing for nine episodes and yelling.

Mass Effect

Bioware’s masterful sci-fi epic was made for the TV series format, though we know it could be very expensive given the scale and production quality required. Of course, we won’t be accepting any Babylon 5 sets here, but need better locations and better use of effects than The Mandalorian, and a darker tone than most genres. We’d love to see Commander Shepard immortalized in a TV series. Can you help us dream here?

God of War

Kratos. Thor. Odin. Freya. cindri. Atreus. Brooke. Doolin. Hmmm… the latest game from Sony-owned Santa Monica Studio has enough good characters to make a TV series rooted in Norse mythology that might make characters like Vikings or Dragons The monotony of snoring parties like this falls off. Amazon is already developing a God of War series, and hopefully the success of The Last of Us has given it enough momentum to ensure Kratos and Atreus’ stories are well told.

Did we miss something? Let us know which games you would like to see adapted for TV?