Game Update 1.0.4 #42942: Bug Fixes, Quest Improvements, and UI Enhancements – July 7, 2023

Title: Latest Update Fixes Gameplay Issues and Improves User Experience in Popular Game

Subtitle: Bug fixes, quest improvements, and interface enhancements implemented in the latest update

Date: July 7, 2023

The highly anticipated update for the popular game has been released, addressing several gameplay issues and enhancing the user experience across all platforms. The comprehensive update, version 1.0.4 #42942, brings a range of bug fixes, quest improvements, and interface enhancements to ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience for players.

Under the “bug fixes” category, several issues affecting gameplay have been successfully resolved. One of the notable fixes was for the Empowered Frozen Orb damage calculation error, ensuring that the damage bonus is now correctly calculated. Another notable fix involved correcting the damage immunity issue caused by enemies with the Whirlwind attribute, preventing them from damaging players. Additionally, Mastery Potions now properly reduce resource consumption by the displayed 20%, instead of the previous 10%.

Several class-specific bugs were also addressed. For example, the Barbarian’s Whirlwind no longer interrupts channeling when casting an ability with a cooldown, while the Ground Striker Essence’s Domineering buff now remains intact even when other buffs are obtained. Furthermore, players can now freely move when using the Rogue’s Shadow Step ability, which was previously causing character immobilization.

Improvements were also made to various quests and dungeons. The “Blind Mission” quest now displays movement skills correctly, allowing players to progress unhindered. In the “Cultist Sanctuary,” “Howling Den,” and “Dewspot’s Rest” dungeons, the completion of these dungeons is no longer hindered if the Butcher appears and is not killed. Additionally, issues related to the “Witch of the Badlands” quest and the “Illusion” quest have been resolved, ensuring smoother completion.

In terms of user interface enhancements, the update addresses various issues and improves overall functionality. Console players can now easily scan QR codes for linked accounts, as the correct size has been implemented. The cost display for Legendary Essences’ imprinting has also been fixed, ensuring accurate information for players. Console players can now open the store successfully by clicking the “Buy More Platinum Coins” button. Various other interface improvements have been implemented, including fixing the Upgrade Glyph page and correcting the display of set skills unlocked through item bonuses.

Other miscellaneous fixes include interaction problems with NPC Arlo and missing helmet skins in the Field of Hatred’s Killer skin set. Additionally, the issue where the Sturdy Saddle sold by the mount trader increased players’ levels has been resolved. Players can no longer lure the Fiery Aberration leader of Azudarh’s Fields of Hate to an inaccessible location. Various localization issues have also been addressed.

The update has also brought various stability, performance, and visual improvements to the game on all platforms, ensuring a smoother and more visually pleasing gaming experience.

The update also includes game settings adjustments, such as unique item drops from Territory Wave Chests, and reduced HP and damage for the leaders Winad, Blore, and Seriki. Players can now stack crafting materials up to 99999, an increase from the previous limit of 9999.

Players are advised to update their game to version 1.0.4 #42942 to enjoy these bug fixes, quest improvements, interface enhancements, and overall improvements in gameplay.

The developers are committed to continually improving and providing the best gaming experience for their players. They encourage players to report any issues they encounter to further enhance the game’s quality.