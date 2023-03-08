Home Technology [Game x Learning]”Cyber ​​Defense Xchange Engagement” improves security awareness better than traditional training
[Game x Learning]”Cyber ​​Defense Xchange Engagement” improves security awareness better than traditional training

Organized by edvance, the “Cyber ​​Defense Xchange Engagement” workshop, which combines information technology security and interactive learning elements, was successfully held a few days ago. In the intense and exciting interactive scene, everyone discussed and exchanged ideas with each other, and learned different information technology security attacks, defenses and emergencies, and they were very serious and devoted. Through interesting games, people’s awareness of safety and defense can be improved, which is better than traditional training.

(Information and pictures from edvance)

