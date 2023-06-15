Home » Gamelab Barcelona opens registration for event, seats limited – – Gamereactor
The Gamelab conference will return to Barcelona on June 28th, 29th and 30th in a face-to-face format aimed at expanding and strengthening the video game business network in Spain, especially in Catalonia, where the industry accounts for 50% of the country The turnover is located in Catalonia.

The organizers have announced that the deadline to apply for general attendance is now open and capacity is limited, so anyone interested in attending should register via the website as soon as possible. Furthermore, entry and access to all lectures, conferences and playtesting areas will be free, so this seems like an ideal opportunity for professionals to meet in Barcelona.

Gamelab Barcelona has also published the event’s programming, which includes presentations from industry figures ranging from the big AAA studios operating in the country such as Ubisoft, IO Interactive, CI Games and Paradox to publishers and government agencies to create Synergies and promotion of new projects. You can view the full program here.

