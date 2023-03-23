Home Technology “GameMaker R: Evolution” official website opened – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
"GameMaker R: Evolution" official website opened

"GameMaker R: Evolution" official website opened

The latest work “GameMaker R: Evolution” will be based on the theme of revival of game developers. Players will expand the game company with the goal of large enterprises, add a new “management” system, increase the team to 4 people, and a richer combat system , The exploration part of the dungeon can be moved at high speed by motorcycle.

The story tells the story of the Warring States Period when the game production company was separatist. They failed to gain “faith” in the game sales market, and the game production company died as a result. Will they disappear with the stigma of the goddess of failure? But at this time, a girl who has traveled through many dimensions, “Adult Neptune” appears! 3 goddesses embark on an adventure to revive a lost game company!

