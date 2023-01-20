Sending off the tiger and welcoming the rabbit, ushering in a new year! Gameone colleagues wish all players good health in the new year! , various games under Gameone have prepared a large number of celebration activities during the New Year, to accompany players to welcome the New Year, rich rewards are definitely not to be missed!

“Dragon Tiger Gate M”

– mobile game –

●Event 1: Leave a comment and share the photo of the group dinner on New Year’s Eve and get ten draws!

Event date: January 21, 2023 (New Year’s Eve) 12:00 to January 27, 2023 23:59

Activity content: As long as all the dragons and tigers leave a message on the relevant FB post and share the photo of the New Year’s 30th Reunion dinner, you will get “10 consecutive draws”! ! ! At the same time, enter the package code “newyear2023” to get “Recruitment Order*2, Infuriating Coupon*2, Green Tea*2”!

●Event 2: New Year’s special event for a limited time

Event time: After maintenance on January 19, 2023 to 23:59 on February 3, 2023

Event content: Defeating the enemy will give you the opportunity to obtain the designated exchange currency, and you can exchange it in the event mall for various game items such as summoning orders and experience. Dragon and Tiger heroes who successfully pass the “difficult level” can even get a photo frame for the Year of the Rabbit.

Reward for easy clearance of difficult levels: Recruitment order*1

High-difficulty level general clearance reward: Recruitment Order*1

Difficult clearance reward for high-difficulty levels: Year of the Rabbit portrait frame*1

“Dragon Babu Mobile Edition”

– mobile game –

●Event 1: New Year’s Eve Cleaning! Prize message campaign!

Activity time: From now until 23:59 on January 29, 2023

Activity content: Clean up the sloppy on the twenty-eighth year! I don’t know if the homes of young heroes have been cleaned up. Immediately upload your “Homeland Photo”, “Character Name” and “Server” in the game to the official FB fan group to receive the avatar frame “Yushu Qiongzhi (Permanent) *1″, and “Winter Warm Sun Package *1”, you can receive rich rewards for 7 consecutive days!

“Young and Dangerous M”

– mobile game –

●Event 1: Happy New Year

Event date: January 20, 2023 to January 29, 23:59

Activity content: “Hong Xing” New Year gift! Enter the redemption code: GVSGMECC immediately, and you can receive 3000 bound diamonds!

“New Fire and Phoenix Liaoyuan Heroes in Troubled Times”

– mobile game –

●Event 1: Special Recruitment “Battle of Guandu”

Event date: January 18th at 12:00 – January 31st at 23:59

Launch a limited-time recruitment event! The generals of the “Battle of Guandu” chapter will only appear! When the lord performs a one-time ten consecutive draw, there will be at least one S-rank general! This is an excellent opportunity to recruit limited-name generals to join your faction!

●Event 2: Big Map Event – “Congratulations to the New Year”

Event time: After maintenance on January 18th – 23:59 on January 22nd

Event content: During the event, when monsters are defeated on the big map, a certain amount of “New Year’s Candy” will be randomly dropped. “New Year’s Candy” can be exchanged for various rich rewards on the redemption page!

“Playing Cards Tonight 3 Missing 1”

– mobile game –

●Event 1: Lucky Wheel for the Year of Kuimao

Event date: January 18, 2023 after update maintenance to February 1 before maintenance

Activity content: Log in every day to draw a lucky roulette to win rich gold coins.

●Event 2: Happy New Year 3888 gold coins!

Event date: January 22, 2023 after update maintenance to February 5 before maintenance

Activity content: Enter[FATCHOI]in the game to receive 3888 gold coins.

“ACESoccer Stadium Situation”

– mobile game –

●Event 1: Chinese New Year Collection! Win jerseys, top stars!

Activity time: 00:00 on January 21st to 23:59 on January 27th

After completing the Chinese New Year collection, you can redeem jerseys, top players and other valuable rewards!

●Event 2: Happy Chinese New Year! Log in to receive the reward!

Activity time: 00:00 on January 21st to 23:59 on January 27th

Log in to the game every day for 7 days in the new year to get legendary coach fragments, diamonds and other rewards!

●Event 3: FB Lunar New Year Cup Event

Activity time: 12:00 on January 22 to 23:59 on January 27

Go to the game’s Facebook page to participate in the event, and you can get a Lunar New Year Cup gift!

“My name is MT: Classic Reappearance – Hong Kong and Macau Free Edition”

– mobile game –

●Event 1: New Year’s gift on FB

Event date: January 26 at 12:00

On the day of the event, the game will announce the New Year gift pack code on the Facebook page, giving out rich rewards! All players should not miss it!