Home Technology Gamereactor
Technology

Gamereactor

by admin
Gamereactor

The second game from the creators of Somerville, Line Up.

“The ending hides more than people see,” and Jumpship is interested in bringing it to the Nintendo Switch.

Article: Alberto Garrido

Fumato Ueda is expected to announce his new game next year

Fumato Ueda is expected to announce his new game next year

Fumato Ueda and his team Ico delivered Ico and Shadow of the Colossus and are known for their highly original and stunning games. Even with their third title final…

文章：Jonas Maki

New Poll Reveals Most Popular Video Game Anime Adaptations

New Poll Reveals Most Popular Video Game Anime Adaptations

A certain kid/squid paint shooter topped the list, with other Nintendo franchises not far behind.

Article: Alex Hopley

HQ

Game Reactor's Best Indie Games of 2022

Game Reactor’s Best Indie Games of 2022

The indies proved once again that they can hold their own against the big AAA boys.

Article: Alex Hopley

RTX 4070 Ti price pops up in China

RTX 4070 Ti price pops up in China

Any hope that this card would be more affordable will be dashed.

Article: Alex Hopley

“Smash Brothers” director Masahiro Sakurai “semi-retired”

After compiling what may be the biggest crossover in gaming, who can blame him?

Article: Alex Hopley

AMD Ryzen non-X CPU price announced in advance

AMD Ryzen non-X CPU price announced in advance

Some leaked slides show us an early glimpse at the CPU.

Article: Alex Hopley

We take a look at Nomad's ultra-thin new iPhone cases

We take a look at Nomad’s ultra-thin new iPhone cases

Is there such a thing as “too thin” when talking about smartphone cases?

Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen

Elypse reveals its story in new trailer

Elypse reveals its story in new trailer

Another promising look at this Metroid platformer.

Article: Alex Hopley

Austin Butler on his Dune role: 'Hero of his own story'

Austin Butler on his Dune role: ‘Hero of his own story’

Next year, Denis Villeneuve will finish his Dune epic, which covers only half of the first book. However, in the second part, we will introduce missing characters such as…

文章：Jonas Maki

Announced on Tuesday morning to demo the new trailer

Announced on Tuesday morning to demo the new trailer

The fun melee action game puts us in another perspective.

Article: Alex Hopley

See also  Unannounced M2 Max processor appeared on Geekbench benchmark website-ePrice.HK

DC and James Gunn Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday

DC and James Gunn Celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th Birthday

Even rivals acknowledge his undeniable importance to the wonderful world of superhero comics.

文章：Jonas Maki

The Game Awards erase little people from image

The Game Awards erase little people from image

Sloppy Photoshop erasing the guy who interrupted the show.

文章：Jonas Maki

Elden Ring Completed and Decommissioned Most in 2022

Elden Ring Completed and Decommissioned Most in 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is also one of those games that most people play – but also decide to retire before finishing it.

文章：Jonas Maki

'Green Lantern' Wasn't Canceled By James Gunn

‘Green Lantern’ Wasn’t Canceled By James Gunn

文章：Jonas Maki

Poll Reveals Most Popular Scarlet and Purple Pokemon

Poll Reveals Most Popular Scarlet and Purple Pokemon

Even after more than 25 years, new Pokemon are still proving to be hugely popular.

Article: Alex Hopley

John Romero's new FPS is about

John Romero’s new FPS is about “we’re doing new things that people haven’t done before”

Romero Games is currently expanding and working “with a really great development partner” to create a shooter with a different touch.

Article: David Caballero

Avatar: The Way of Water Officially Passes $1 Billion at the Box Office

Avatar: The Way of Water Officially Passes $1 Billion at the Box Office

James Cameron lightning twice.

Article: Alex Hopley

Here's Why the Sam Raimi Movie 'The Last of Us' Never Taken Off

Here’s Why the Sam Raimi Movie ‘The Last of Us’ Never Taken Off

Remy and Druckmann had one vision, and the executives another.

Article: Alex Hopley

Dishonored 2 Free Claim for a Limited Time

Dishonored 2 Free Claim for a Limited Time

Get ready to return to the rat-infested streets of Dunwall.

Article: Alex Hopley

Another Deathloop game or DLC could be coming soon

Another Deathloop game or DLC could be coming soon

Thanks to a misstep by one of the game’s voice actors.

Article: Alex Hopley

The Last of Us: Part II may be re-released

The Last of Us: Part II may be re-released

Naughty Dog has some suspicious behavior.

Article: Alex Hopley

Ghost of a Tale 2 reveal

Ghost of a Tale 2 reveal

Get ready for the return of your favorite bard mouse.

Article: Alex Hopley

Gamereactor's Game of the Year

Gamereactor’s Game of the Year

There were a lot of great games this year, but two titles stood out from the crowd.

Article: Alex Hopley

See also  26 startups for 26 acceleration programs. Here are the winners of the first phase of the 2031 Award

May have displayed Death Stranding 2 release windows

May have displayed Death Stranding 2 release windows

Get your calendars ready for Kojima’s latest game.

Article: Alex Hopley

A Preliminary Exploration of the Fire Emblem Engage World Map

A Preliminary Exploration of the Fire Emblem Engage World Map

Check out the latest updates for the upcoming strategy game.

文章：Jonas Maki

Neil Druckmann Explains Why Violence Was Toned Down in HBO's 'The Last of Us'

Neil Druckmann Explains Why Violence Was Toned Down in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

We’re just two weeks away from finally getting to enjoy HBO’s much-hyped show The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. The trailer we’ve seen…

文章：Jonas Maki

Kaleidoscope's first clip appears online

Kaleidoscope’s first clip appears online

New Series will allow you to watch episodes in any order you want.

Article: Alex Hopley

Pentiment is receiving vinyl treatment

Pentiment is receiving vinyl treatment

The soundtrack is now available on various streaming services.

文章：Jonas Maki

James Cameron says he doesn't know if he 'want to make' Terminator now

James Cameron says he doesn’t know if he ‘want to make’ Terminator now

“I look back at some of the movies I’ve done, and I don’t know if I want to do that movie now. I don’t know if I want to be obsessed with guns,”

文章：Jonas Maki

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has 'No Explicit' Violence

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has ‘No Explicit’ Violence

The game is now age-rated in Singapore.

文章：Jonas Maki

The Division movie is in trouble

The Division movie is in trouble

Disappointing but not surprising news about the adaptation.

Article: Alex Hopley

Hugh Jackman on Wolverine's relationship with Deadpool in new movie

Hugh Jackman on Wolverine’s relationship with Deadpool in new movie

It seems like they won’t be friends right away.

Article: Alex Hopley

Community Films Won't Have Any Paintball

Community Films Won’t Have Any Paintball

Dan Harmon weighs in on the show’s popularity aspect.

文章：Jonas Maki

The Witcher: Blood OriginScore

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Andrea suffers from Netflix’s new “The Witcher” spinoff and worries about the future of the series…

Article: André Lamartine

Damien Chazelle's Tank of Babylon

Damien Chazelle’s Tank of Babylon

It only managed to pull in just over $5 million domestically.

Article: Alex Hopley

Hideo Kojima confirms which character will play a major role in Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima confirms which character will play a major role in Death Stranding 2

The iconic video game creator is revealing more about his upcoming title.

See also  Get hands-on with Android 13 Easter Eggs! How does the clock turn this year? - Electric Otter Girl

Article: Alex Hopley

Molyneux on NFTs in video games: “It’s definitely something worth exploring.

Molyneux on NFTs in video games: “It’s definitely something worth exploring.

Well-known developers are also eligible to generate a toxic environment and require further regulation before opening it up to users.

Article: Alberto Garrido

Naughty Dog says new game is 'like a TV show'

Naughty Dog says new game is ‘like a TV show’

Potentially taking the game’s cinematic quality to a new level.

Article: Alex Hopley

her er den nye trailer fra m. night summer marans ringing the cabin

her er den nye trailer fra m. night summer marans ringing the cabin

Are you ready for more Shyamalan？

Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen

Steam Replay 2022 is here

Steam Replay 2022 is here

See how you spend your gaming year.

Article: Alex Hopley

We take a look at Motorola's new redesigned foldable Razr

We take a look at Motorola’s new redesigned foldable Razr

Motorola continues to work on foldable devices, as shown by the all-new Razr.

Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen

Kratos voice actor sets new world record

Kratos voice actor sets new world record

As officially announced by The Game Awards.

Article: Alex Hopley

Knock Shack Gets a Fun New Trailer

Knock Shack Gets a Fun New Trailer

M. Night Shyamalan is back with a different post-apocalyptic movie.

Article: Alex Hopley

This is Motorola's ultimate flagship smartphone

This is Motorola’s ultimate flagship smartphone

Is 200 megapixels enough for you?

Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen

The Witcher: Blood Origin has a mesmerizing record on Rotten Tomatoes

The Witcher: Blood Origin has a mesmerizing record on Rotten Tomatoes

It has the lowest audience ratings ever. It’s not even any competition.

文章：Jonas Maki

Ninja Theory promises to start dev diary in 2023

Ninja Theory promises to start dev diaries in 2023

We might just get a small hint pointing to a 2023 version of Senua.

文章：Jonas Maki

Barack Obama loves Top Gun as much as anyone else: Maverick

Barack Obama loves Top Gun as much as anyone else: Maverick

The former POTUS shared his 2022 roster.

文章：Jonas Maki

Ark: The Animated Series Gets First Trailer

Ark: The Animated Series Gets First Trailer

Gerard Butler and Russell Crowe are confirmed as executive producers, among other things.

文章：Jonas Maki

TrollScore

Troll

The director of “Cold Prey” melds Hollywood with ancient Norse mythology in this surprising monster flick, and McCann has hit the ratings.

Text: Marcus Persson

You may also like

5 games to try on the PlayStation 5...

How to discover a new star in the...

How to discover a new star in the...

The amnesty on cryptocurrencies may be worth three...

5 games to try on the PlayStation 5...

Can AI be used to make videos and...

Can AI be used to make videos and...

The amnesty on cryptocurrencies may be worth three...

The annoying bug of 2019 is back on...

AMD Ryzen non-X CPU price announced in advance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy