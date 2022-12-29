

The second game from the creators of Somerville, Line Up. “The ending hides more than people see,” and Jumpship is interested in bringing it to the Nintendo Switch. Article: Alberto Garrido Posted on December 29, 2022



Fumato Ueda is expected to announce his new game next year Fumato Ueda and his team Ico delivered Ico and Shadow of the Colossus and are known for their highly original and stunning games. Even with their third title final… 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 29, 2022



New Poll Reveals Most Popular Video Game Anime Adaptations A certain kid/squid paint shooter topped the list, with other Nintendo franchises not far behind. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022

Game Reactor’s Best Indie Games of 2022 The indies proved once again that they can hold their own against the big AAA boys. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022



RTX 4070 Ti price pops up in China Any hope that this card would be more affordable will be dashed. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022



“Smash Brothers” director Masahiro Sakurai “semi-retired” After compiling what may be the biggest crossover in gaming, who can blame him? Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022



AMD Ryzen non-X CPU price announced in advance Some leaked slides show us an early glimpse at the CPU. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022



We take a look at Nomad’s ultra-thin new iPhone cases Is there such a thing as “too thin” when talking about smartphone cases? Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen Posted on December 29, 2022



Elypse reveals its story in new trailer Another promising look at this Metroid platformer. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022



Austin Butler on his Dune role: ‘Hero of his own story’ Next year, Denis Villeneuve will finish his Dune epic, which covers only half of the first book. However, in the second part, we will introduce missing characters such as… 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 29, 2022



Announced on Tuesday morning to demo the new trailer The fun melee action game puts us in another perspective. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022 See also Unannounced M2 Max processor appeared on Geekbench benchmark website-ePrice.HK



DC and James Gunn Celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th Birthday Even rivals acknowledge his undeniable importance to the wonderful world of superhero comics. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 29, 2022



The Game Awards erase little people from image Sloppy Photoshop erasing the guy who interrupted the show. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 29, 2022



Elden Ring Completed and Decommissioned Most in 2022 Pokémon Legends: Arceus is also one of those games that most people play – but also decide to retire before finishing it. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 29, 2022



‘Green Lantern’ Wasn’t Canceled By James Gunn 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 29, 2022



Poll Reveals Most Popular Scarlet and Purple Pokemon Even after more than 25 years, new Pokemon are still proving to be hugely popular. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022



John Romero’s new FPS is about “we’re doing new things that people haven’t done before” Romero Games is currently expanding and working “with a really great development partner” to create a shooter with a different touch. Article: David Caballero Posted on December 29, 2022



Avatar: The Way of Water Officially Passes $1 Billion at the Box Office James Cameron lightning twice. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022



Here’s Why the Sam Raimi Movie ‘The Last of Us’ Never Taken Off Remy and Druckmann had one vision, and the executives another. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 29, 2022



Dishonored 2 Free Claim for a Limited Time Get ready to return to the rat-infested streets of Dunwall. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022



Another Deathloop game or DLC could be coming soon Thanks to a misstep by one of the game’s voice actors. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022



The Last of Us: Part II may be re-released Naughty Dog has some suspicious behavior. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022



Ghost of a Tale 2 reveal Get ready for the return of your favorite bard mouse. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022



Gamereactor’s Game of the Year There were a lot of great games this year, but two titles stood out from the crowd. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022 See also 26 startups for 26 acceleration programs. Here are the winners of the first phase of the 2031 Award



May have displayed Death Stranding 2 release windows Get your calendars ready for Kojima’s latest game. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022



A Preliminary Exploration of the Fire Emblem Engage World Map Check out the latest updates for the upcoming strategy game. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 28, 2022



Neil Druckmann Explains Why Violence Was Toned Down in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ We’re just two weeks away from finally getting to enjoy HBO’s much-hyped show The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. The trailer we’ve seen… 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 28, 2022



Kaleidoscope’s first clip appears online New Series will allow you to watch episodes in any order you want. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022



Pentiment is receiving vinyl treatment The soundtrack is now available on various streaming services. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 28, 2022



James Cameron says he doesn’t know if he ‘want to make’ Terminator now “I look back at some of the movies I’ve done, and I don’t know if I want to do that movie now. I don’t know if I want to be obsessed with guns,” 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 28, 2022



Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has ‘No Explicit’ Violence The game is now age-rated in Singapore. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 28, 2022



The Division movie is in trouble Disappointing but not surprising news about the adaptation. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022



Hugh Jackman on Wolverine’s relationship with Deadpool in new movie It seems like they won’t be friends right away. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 28, 2022



Community Films Won’t Have Any Paintball Dan Harmon weighs in on the show’s popularity aspect. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 28, 2022



The Witcher: Blood Origin Andrea suffers from Netflix’s new “The Witcher” spinoff and worries about the future of the series… Article: André Lamartine Posted on December 27, 2022



Damien Chazelle’s Tank of Babylon It only managed to pull in just over $5 million domestically. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 27, 2022



Hideo Kojima confirms which character will play a major role in Death Stranding 2 The iconic video game creator is revealing more about his upcoming title. See also Get hands-on with Android 13 Easter Eggs! How does the clock turn this year? - Electric Otter Girl Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 27, 2022



Molyneux on NFTs in video games: “It’s definitely something worth exploring. Well-known developers are also eligible to generate a toxic environment and require further regulation before opening it up to users. Article: Alberto Garrido Posted on December 27, 2022



Naughty Dog says new game is ‘like a TV show’ Potentially taking the game’s cinematic quality to a new level. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 27, 2022



her er den nye trailer fra m. night summer marans ringing the cabin Are you ready for more Shyamalan？ Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen Posted on December 27, 2022



Steam Replay 2022 is here See how you spend your gaming year. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 27, 2022



We take a look at Motorola’s new redesigned foldable Razr Motorola continues to work on foldable devices, as shown by the all-new Razr. Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen Posted on December 27, 2022



Kratos voice actor sets new world record As officially announced by The Game Awards. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 27, 2022



Knock Shack Gets a Fun New Trailer M. Night Shyamalan is back with a different post-apocalyptic movie. Article: Alex Hopley Posted on December 27, 2022



This is Motorola’s ultimate flagship smartphone Is 200 megapixels enough for you? Text: Magnus Groth-Andersen Posted on December 27, 2022



The Witcher: Blood Origin has a mesmerizing record on Rotten Tomatoes It has the lowest audience ratings ever. It’s not even any competition. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 27, 2022



Ninja Theory promises to start dev diaries in 2023 We might just get a small hint pointing to a 2023 version of Senua. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 27, 2022



Barack Obama loves Top Gun as much as anyone else: Maverick The former POTUS shared his 2022 roster. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 27, 2022



Ark: The Animated Series Gets First Trailer Gerard Butler and Russell Crowe are confirmed as executive producers, among other things. 文章：Jonas Maki Posted on December 27, 2022



Troll The director of “Cold Prey” melds Hollywood with ancient Norse mythology in this surprising monster flick, and McCann has hit the ratings. Text: Marcus Persson Posted on December 26, 2022