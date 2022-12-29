The second game from the creators of Somerville, Line Up.
“The ending hides more than people see,” and Jumpship is interested in bringing it to the Nintendo Switch.
Fumato Ueda is expected to announce his new game next year
Fumato Ueda and his team Ico delivered Ico and Shadow of the Colossus and are known for their highly original and stunning games. Even with their third title final…
New Poll Reveals Most Popular Video Game Anime Adaptations
A certain kid/squid paint shooter topped the list, with other Nintendo franchises not far behind.
Article: Alex Hopley
HQ
Game Reactor’s Best Indie Games of 2022
The indies proved once again that they can hold their own against the big AAA boys.
Article: Alex Hopley
RTX 4070 Ti price pops up in China
Any hope that this card would be more affordable will be dashed.
Article: Alex Hopley
“Smash Brothers” director Masahiro Sakurai “semi-retired”
After compiling what may be the biggest crossover in gaming, who can blame him?
Article: Alex Hopley
AMD Ryzen non-X CPU price announced in advance
Some leaked slides show us an early glimpse at the CPU.
Article: Alex Hopley
We take a look at Nomad’s ultra-thin new iPhone cases
Is there such a thing as “too thin” when talking about smartphone cases?
Elypse reveals its story in new trailer
Another promising look at this Metroid platformer.
Article: Alex Hopley
Austin Butler on his Dune role: ‘Hero of his own story’
Next year, Denis Villeneuve will finish his Dune epic, which covers only half of the first book. However, in the second part, we will introduce missing characters such as…
Announced on Tuesday morning to demo the new trailer
The fun melee action game puts us in another perspective.
Article: Alex Hopley
DC and James Gunn Celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th Birthday
Even rivals acknowledge his undeniable importance to the wonderful world of superhero comics.
The Game Awards erase little people from image
Sloppy Photoshop erasing the guy who interrupted the show.
Elden Ring Completed and Decommissioned Most in 2022
Pokémon Legends: Arceus is also one of those games that most people play – but also decide to retire before finishing it.
‘Green Lantern’ Wasn’t Canceled By James Gunn
Poll Reveals Most Popular Scarlet and Purple Pokemon
Even after more than 25 years, new Pokemon are still proving to be hugely popular.
Article: Alex Hopley
John Romero’s new FPS is about “we’re doing new things that people haven’t done before”
Romero Games is currently expanding and working “with a really great development partner” to create a shooter with a different touch.
Avatar: The Way of Water Officially Passes $1 Billion at the Box Office
James Cameron lightning twice.
Article: Alex Hopley
Here’s Why the Sam Raimi Movie ‘The Last of Us’ Never Taken Off
Remy and Druckmann had one vision, and the executives another.
Article: Alex Hopley
Dishonored 2 Free Claim for a Limited Time
Get ready to return to the rat-infested streets of Dunwall.
Article: Alex Hopley
Another Deathloop game or DLC could be coming soon
Thanks to a misstep by one of the game’s voice actors.
Article: Alex Hopley
The Last of Us: Part II may be re-released
Naughty Dog has some suspicious behavior.
Article: Alex Hopley
Ghost of a Tale 2 reveal
Get ready for the return of your favorite bard mouse.
Article: Alex Hopley
Gamereactor’s Game of the Year
There were a lot of great games this year, but two titles stood out from the crowd.
Article: Alex Hopley
May have displayed Death Stranding 2 release windows
Get your calendars ready for Kojima’s latest game.
Article: Alex Hopley
A Preliminary Exploration of the Fire Emblem Engage World Map
Check out the latest updates for the upcoming strategy game.
Neil Druckmann Explains Why Violence Was Toned Down in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
We’re just two weeks away from finally getting to enjoy HBO’s much-hyped show The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie. The trailer we’ve seen…
Kaleidoscope’s first clip appears online
New Series will allow you to watch episodes in any order you want.
Article: Alex Hopley
Pentiment is receiving vinyl treatment
The soundtrack is now available on various streaming services.
James Cameron says he doesn’t know if he ‘want to make’ Terminator now
“I look back at some of the movies I’ve done, and I don’t know if I want to do that movie now. I don’t know if I want to be obsessed with guns,”
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has ‘No Explicit’ Violence
The game is now age-rated in Singapore.
The Division movie is in trouble
Disappointing but not surprising news about the adaptation.
Article: Alex Hopley
Hugh Jackman on Wolverine’s relationship with Deadpool in new movie
It seems like they won’t be friends right away.
Article: Alex Hopley
Community Films Won’t Have Any Paintball
Dan Harmon weighs in on the show’s popularity aspect.
The Witcher: Blood Origin
Andrea suffers from Netflix’s new “The Witcher” spinoff and worries about the future of the series…
Damien Chazelle’s Tank of Babylon
It only managed to pull in just over $5 million domestically.
Article: Alex Hopley
Hideo Kojima confirms which character will play a major role in Death Stranding 2
The iconic video game creator is revealing more about his upcoming title.
Article: Alex Hopley
Molyneux on NFTs in video games: “It’s definitely something worth exploring.
Well-known developers are also eligible to generate a toxic environment and require further regulation before opening it up to users.
Naughty Dog says new game is ‘like a TV show’
Potentially taking the game’s cinematic quality to a new level.
Article: Alex Hopley
her er den nye trailer fra m. night summer marans ringing the cabin
Are you ready for more Shyamalan？
Steam Replay 2022 is here
See how you spend your gaming year.
Article: Alex Hopley
We take a look at Motorola’s new redesigned foldable Razr
Motorola continues to work on foldable devices, as shown by the all-new Razr.
Kratos voice actor sets new world record
As officially announced by The Game Awards.
Article: Alex Hopley
Knock Shack Gets a Fun New Trailer
M. Night Shyamalan is back with a different post-apocalyptic movie.
Article: Alex Hopley
This is Motorola’s ultimate flagship smartphone
Is 200 megapixels enough for you?
The Witcher: Blood Origin has a mesmerizing record on Rotten Tomatoes
It has the lowest audience ratings ever. It’s not even any competition.
Ninja Theory promises to start dev diaries in 2023
We might just get a small hint pointing to a 2023 version of Senua.
Barack Obama loves Top Gun as much as anyone else: Maverick
The former POTUS shared his 2022 roster.
Ark: The Animated Series Gets First Trailer
Gerard Butler and Russell Crowe are confirmed as executive producers, among other things.
Troll
The director of “Cold Prey” melds Hollywood with ancient Norse mythology in this surprising monster flick, and McCann has hit the ratings.