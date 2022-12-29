Gamereactor's Game of the Year

2022 may be the year of increased delays for some big games like Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but that doesn’t mean it hasn’t produced some great games. In fact, it’s almost a good thing some heavyweight hitters slated for next year don’t come out in 2022, because the competition may be too strong for them to shine.

Enough about 2023, though, we’re looking at a year that just passed, and it was a great year for video games. From unexpected breakout hits like The Outcast, to sequels like A Plague Tale: Requiem that managed to live up to the high expectations players have placed on them.

Sadly, I haven’t had time to play all the great games coming out in 2022, but really, a lot of the annual gaming discussion has focused on two titles, Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. From the start of the year, these were the two games everyone thought would be vying for the most awards, and unsurprisingly, they ended up doing just that.

Before we get into which title takes home Game of the Year, there are a few honorable mentions in order. First, Stray has to be recognized for his world-building, fun gameplay, cute cats and proof that you don’t have to pay over £70 to own a great game. Then there’s Sifu, whose unique concept of aging got me hooked and kept me playing for hours as I finally struggled to fight corridors of enemies without getting hit.

Alright, with that out of the way, let’s take a look at Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. You’ve probably read everything about both games by now, so I won’t go into how they work and what makes them great, but I have to say that choosing between them is Quite difficult, because their goals are completely different.

On the one hand, Elden Ring is a fantasy game in the traditional sense. From the moment you step into Ringgrave, you see the castle you must approach, and the ultimate goal of the big shining tree in the distance. The fun is in how you embark on the journey, the weapons you use, and what gear you equip yourself to survive between the lands.

God of War: Ragnarok, on the other hand, does allow for some gear and weapon changes, but it doesn’t rely on players to make as much of the game as possible. Conversely, there’s quite a bit of what could be called “hands-on” in Kratos’ recent outing, but that doesn’t necessarily detract from the experience. I found that once or twice Atreus or Mimir might point out the answer to a puzzle before I stumble upon it, but for the most part, their dialogue usually helped to find what I was about to sprint.

God of War: Ragnarok also shows you its story. It wants you to be involved in the fight against Odin, and the Elden Ring doesn’t require you to really know why you have to be Lord Elden, just do it. Again, this isn’t saying which is better, just that the two do have significantly different approaches to being games.

The question, then, becomes how do we decide which is better? Well, it’s better to see how successful each of them is at accomplishing what they set out to do. Elden Ring is an easy triumph for the open world genre, and it manages to bring FromSoftware’s highly rewarding style of play to its biggest audience yet. It gives players nearly endless build options and ways to play, and the world is gorgeous even when it’s trying to kill you.

Even with all of this, however, Elden Ring remains an important moot point on two main fronts: its late game and its difficulty. Addressing the latter option was like walking on thin ice covered in eggshells, a misguided move that I was laughed at for thinking the game was too hard to beat. Elden Ring isn’t too difficult, even with ridiculous fights like Malenia and Fire Giants, its difficulty can be adjusted with ashes, but therein lies the problem.

Now there are purists who think using Ashes of Spirits is a great sacrilege, and those who just want to enjoy the game. This creates a somewhat unfair experience for those who want to take on each boss individually, as late-game enemies seem designed to be two-on-one fights.

The late game of Elden Ring is also a problem, as it suddenly gives enemies a massive power spike, making what should be the final dash lengthy. This makes Elden Ring a great game that can kind of burn itself out over time.

God of War: Ragnarok, however, didn’t suffer from these problems and earned me the title of Game of the Year. Before I finished the game, I was sure I’d name Elden Ring the winner, but Kratos’ final Norse adventure didn’t miss a beat. Its story is consistent and well-paced, its visuals are stunning, its gameplay loops are solid, and Sony Santa Monica has improved on combat from 2018’s God of War, adding Draupnir Spear and more.

Elden Ring is a long-established game, but so is God of War: Ragnarok, of course, and it manages to exceed the huge expectations players have placed on it while doing a good job of blending the cinematic style of the AAA games we’re known for these days without being a Sacrifice the visceral and sometimes satisfying difficult gameplay. Both games are packed with memorable experiences and deserve to be among the top rated games of the year, but God of War: Ragnarok has that edge, not only engaging you in fantastic worlds and battles, but Also created those emotional narrative moments that prove video game storytelling is a special thing.