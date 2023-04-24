Home » Gamers regret buying an Xbox?Breaking news: Microsoft is dissatisfied with “one disadvantage” and completely lost to Sony – Free Electronic News 3C Technology
Gamers regret buying an Xbox?Breaking news: Microsoft is dissatisfied with “one disadvantage” and completely lost to Sony – Free Electronic News 3C Technology

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S/X next-generation consoles once rarely took the lead in sales when rival PS5 was out of stock. As Sony’s supply stabilized, Microsoft seemed dissatisfied with its performance.

According to Jeff Grubb, a media person who broke the news on the show, Microsoft seems to be quite dissatisfied with the performance of Xbox, especially when there were almost no exclusive works released last year. Bought an Xbox”.

In fact, even Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft’s Xbox, admitted as early as January that there will be a lack of heavyweight games in 2022, and his studios have not launched enough exclusive works for Xbox. In contrast, Sony has “Sports Car Romance 7″, “Horizon: Western Forbidden Zone”, “God of War: Ragnarok” and other works relay debut, and Spencer also promised that the situation will improve in 2023.

Microsoft will have a chance to turn the tide. First, the monthly release of “Hi-Fi RUSH” received high praise from players, and later exclusive masterpieces such as “Redfall” and “Starry Sky” will be released on the Xbox platform. At the same time, Sony also faced works such as “Marvel Spider-Man 2”.

