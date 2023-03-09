Home Technology Gamers8 Announces Largest Prize Pool In Esports History – Gamereactor
Gamers8 Announces Largest Prize Pool In Esports History

Gamers8 Announces Largest Prize Pool In Esports History

Saudi Arabian esports tournament convener Gamers8 has announced the prize pool for its The Land of Heroes event, and boy, is it a big prize pool. It’s the largest in esports history, to be exact, as the event will offer $45 million in prize money, roughly $5 million more than the largest prize pool in 2021, Dota 2 The International.

However, the prize money won’t be for just one match, as the prize money will be split between a series of titles and tournaments for that event, which have yet to be announced, but the 2022 event does include Dota 2, Fortnite, Rocket League, Rainbow Six: Siege and PUBG: Mobile.

The Gamers8 The Land of Heroes tournament will take place on July 6, 2023.

