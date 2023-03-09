Saudi Arabian esports tournament convener Gamers8 has announced the prize pool for its The Land of Heroes event, and boy, is it a big prize pool. It’s the largest in esports history, to be exact, as the event will offer $45 million in prize money, roughly $5 million more than the largest prize pool in 2021, Dota 2 The International.

However, the prize money won’t be for just one match, as the prize money will be split between a series of titles and tournaments for that event, which have yet to be announced, but the 2022 event does include Dota 2, Fortnite, Rocket League, Rainbow Six: Siege and PUBG: Mobile.

The Gamers8 The Land of Heroes tournament will take place on July 6, 2023.