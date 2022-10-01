Summer is over and dark nights are coming, which means if you’re a fan of video games, the season of the big-name games is here. And for this year — a few years of stability due to the pandemic — we’re back in the swing of things, and October definitely stacks up. That being the case, let’s delve into another issue of The Game to Find.

Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – October 4th

Blizzard Entertainment‘s shooter sequel is finally here, and it feels like an eternity. The California powerhouse stopped production of major new content on the original after debuting the hero Echo a few years ago, and the beloved title has grown stale since then. However, the reason for this decision is that Blizzard has piled up a lot of content for the release of the free sequel Overwatch 2, which arrives on October 4th, and brings three new heroes; Sojourner, Queen Junker and Kiriko, and A series of new maps, new game modes and more.

WRC generation (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – October 13 / (PC) – November

In the 2022 installment of the WRC, for the first time ever, the series will see some changes to the racing game. WRC Generations will see the champions of KT Racing enter the era of hybrid engines, bringing cars with different performances to spawn new racing strategies from teams and players. Of course, this game system improvement will also be made on a batch of matches and stages of play, the most ever in a WRC game to be exact. It’s an exciting time to be a rally fan.

NHL 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – October 14

While for many European countries the big sporting event of the year is FIFA, many Nordic regions tend to turn their attention to the annual NHL competition, which is why NHL 23 is shortlisted for this month’s GTLF. Console-only, this sports sim will seek to offer dual instruction in ice hockey, thanks to a mix of men’s and women’s teams and players. Stack it up with cross-platform matchmaking, a completely overhauled strategy system, and better graphics, and you’ll get an NHL game unlike any before.

contempt (PC, Xbox Series) – October 14

Overall, this spooky season is a bit lacking in terms of new game releases. Thankfully, Ebb Soft is here to save this unforgettable vacation with the dreaded Scorn. Inspired by HR Giger’s work, the title asks players to wander through a grim world, solving environments and challenging puzzles while piecing together the story of the world itself.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) – October 18

Since A Plague Tale: Innocence debuted a few years ago, the story of Amicia and Hugo has become a pretty well-known one in gaming. In fact, the action-adventure has performed so well for developer Asobo Studio that it has been able to really double down on A Plague Tale to create a deeper, broader, grittier sequel, Simultaneously filled the screen with hundreds of thousands of mice.

Ghostbusters: Soul Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – October 18

Who are you going to call? Well, if this question is about a developer capable of making a Ghostbusters game, then Illfonic will be the answer, as this passionate team will soon be offering asymmetrical multiplayer Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. The game’s mission is a four-player team to hunt down a ghost another player is playing, and the game even features Ghostbusters and Ghost progressions, all designed to elevate and change the gaming experience.

Mario + Rabbi: Spark of Hope (Switch) – October 20

Davide Soliani and the crew’s efforts to get Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle off the ground is an incredibly admirable story that will stand the test of time. While the sequel Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope might not have such an impressive backstory, it’s a game that improves on almost every turn, making it even more exciting. On top of an overhauled combat system, better paths to explore, more characters to play with, and all this combined with new impressive Spark-related abilities, this is a Switch exclusive you won’t want to miss.

Gotham Knights (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) – October 21

Batman is dead. With the caped crusaders gone, Gotham’s underclass has seen an opportunity to strike out and claim the famous fictional metropolis as their own. Fortunately, after the unthinkable, four of Batman’s allies and apprentices have stepped forward to save the city from a brutal fate, and in this action film developed by Warner Bros. Games Montreal, thwart Harley Quinn. Because, the responsibility for the conspiracy of Penguin, Mr. Frozen, Clephas, Court of Owls and others falls on Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood and Nightwing.

New Stories from Borderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) – October 21

Following the success of Telling the Game, Gearbox is making a splash in a narrative-driven adventure. The story brings together a new and unusual group of villains from Pandora, where three faces will face off against the corporate overlords who rule the planet in the eternal loot and famed vaults.

Star Ocean: Divine Power (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – October 27

Square Enix is ​​continuing its fall portfolio with the release of the latest entry in the Star Ocean series. Dubbed Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the title follows protagonist Raymond Lawrence crashing on an underdeveloped planet, where he finds himself caught up in an invasion plot led by the evil pan-galactic federation. With two playable protagonists, eight characters to add to your party, and a world you can freely explore by air or on foot, the game hopes to bring the Star Ocean series into the modern age of gaming.

Bayonetta 3 （Switch） – October 28

Platinum Games’ famous witch is back, this time with a brand new romp in the long-awaited triple Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch. Bayonetta brings a variety of new locations to explore, allies to meet, enemies and foes to hack and slash, and the episode’s story focuses her efforts on a man-made bioweapon, known simply as Homunculi.

Resident Evil Re: Verse (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – October 28

It doesn’t feel like a new game in many senses, as Resident Evil Re: Verse is pretty much an extension of Resident Evil Village and has been delayed so many times that one might mistake it for a few months or Launched a few years ago. But anyway, this spooky season we’ve got a new Resident Evil experience to look forward to, and this one is a multiplayer game that lets players use it as their favorite characters, including Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, and iconic villains like Nemesis and Lady Dimitrescu.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) – October 28

For the first time in a long, long time, Activision will move away from the typical annual release schedule of a Call of Duty game, and the first time a title has to cross the waters of true multi-year support will be none other than Infinity Ward’s sequel, Call of Duty. of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Activision features a more down-to-earth, more realistic design designed to hit all the action-packed beats we’ve come to expect from a Call of Duty campaign, as well as with Call of Duty: Warzone, Warzone 2 and With the seamless integration and progression of Warzone Mobile, Activision shines in this year’s installment.

This did it again, another game to look for is in the books. Be sure to check back in a month, when we’ll have a look at what’s on offer in November 2022.